From: Exchequer's Tontine -- An 1700 -1800's Retirement Strategy Georgetown , DC Sunday, April 2, 2023

Flash Mob Coffee Service Tontine Constitution Preamble: We, the undersigned participants, establish this Constitution for the Flash Mob Coffee Service Tontine (the "Tontine") to provide a framework for the creation, operation, and dissolution of a communal coffee service, with the goal of fostering camaraderie, enjoyment, and support during times of disruption or need. Article I: Formation The Tontine shall be formed by a core group of volunteers, who shall organize and execute the initial event, including procuring supplies, setting up the coffee station, and promoting the event to potential participants. A deck of standard playing or collector's cards, marked for validation, shall represent shares in the Tontine. An "Exchequer" shall manage the distribution of these cards and maintain the purse. Article II: Operation The Tontine shall operate by providing free coffee to participants in exchange for a donation of $5 or more, with one card/share issued for each $5 donated. Once all 52 cards have been issued, the Tontine shall be considered established, and the rate of hourly pay for future work shall be determined by the cardholders. Cardholders shall be entitled to one free cup of coffee per day as an ongoing dividend. Cardholders may sell their shares to other investors, subject to rules established by the Tontine. Cardholders who do not claim at least one coffee per week shall be declared "dead," and their shares shall be redistributed to existing cardholders at the next weekly meeting. Article III: Governance The cardholders shall hold an organizing meeting to establish a set of rules governing the Tontine, including the established benefits and transferability of shares. The Tontine shall be governed by a majority vote of cardholders present at the weekly meetings. The Exchequer shall manage the purse and ensure that funds are used to procure necessary supplies and to pay wages and benefits, including health insurance, as required by law. Article IV: Termination The Tontine may be terminated upon the occurrence of any of the following events: a. There is only one remaining cardholder, or no cardholders appear at the annual meeting; b. The cardholders vote to dissolve the Tontine at a weekly meeting; or c. The Tontine is unable to continue operations due to external circumstances. Upon termination, any remaining funds in the purse shall be distributed to the remaining cardholders on a pro-rata basis, according to their share ownership. All obligations and liabilities of the Tontine shall be settled prior to the distribution of remaining funds. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, we, the undersigned participants, hereby adopt and establish this Constitution for the Flash Mob Coffee Service Tontine on this ____ day of __________, 20. [Signatures of founding participants]

