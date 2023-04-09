Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Flash Fiction Success Strikes Again
Text Graphics
Flash Fiction Success Strikes Again
From:
Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist
Tenafly, NJ
Sunday, April 9, 2023


Flash Fiction Success Strikes Again
 

Publication is always on the mind of many writers and Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, a licensed psychologist, has found that she is having success in an area outside her psychology discipline and it's in flash fiction stories. The Westchester Writers' Group's publication, Confetti.org, will publish another of Dr. Farrell's stories, A Mother's Prayer, in its Spring 2023.

Beginning in the last two years, Dr. Farrell's work is receiving attention both in the US, the UK and India where her flash fiction stories have appeared in both publications in print, online and in books.

Website: www.drfarrell.net

Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J

Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell

Twitter: @drpatfarrell

Attribution of this material is appreciated.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.
Title: Licensed Psychologist
Group: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., LLC
Dateline: Tenafly, NJ United States
Cell Phone: 201-417-1827
Jump To Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist Jump To Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics