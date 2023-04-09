Flash Fiction Success Strikes Again

Publication is always on the mind of many writers and Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, a licensed psychologist, has found that she is having success in an area outside her psychology discipline and it's in flash fiction stories. The Westchester Writers' Group's publication, Confetti.org, will publish another of Dr. Farrell's stories, A Mother's Prayer, in its Spring 2023.

Beginning in the last two years, Dr. Farrell's work is receiving attention both in the US, the UK and India where her flash fiction stories have appeared in both publications in print, online and in books.