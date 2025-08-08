Flash Fiction Mother's Prayer to be Published in Bookends Review

Flash fiction piece "A Mother's Prayer" will be published in Bookends Review on August 11, 2025. The approximately 845-word story presents a compelling narrative that examines themes of family responsibility, authenticity, and the unexpected turns life can take.

"A Mother's Prayer" follows a carefully crafted morning scene involving a woman taking a reluctant child to day camp. Through vivid characterization and atmospheric detail, the story builds tension as it reveals the complex dynamics between the characters. The narrative takes an unexpected turn that recontextualizes the entire preceding action, demonstrating the power of flash fiction to deliver maximum impact in minimal space.

The story showcases skillful use of literary technique, employing careful attention to physical details, dialogue, and internal monologue to create a layered portrait of modern family life. The author's ability to build suspense while maintaining realistic character development highlights the effectiveness of the flash fiction format for exploring serious themes.

Bookends Review, known for publishing high-quality short fiction, will feature "A Mother's Prayer" as part of their ongoing commitment to showcasing emerging voices in contemporary literature. The publication date of August 11, 2025, marks another milestone in the author's growing body of work.

The story's exploration of themes including parental obligation, social facades, and life's unpredictability offers readers a thought-provoking narrative that lingers beyond its final lines. Through its careful construction and powerful conclusion, "A Mother's Prayer" demonstrates the author's ability to create meaningful fiction within the constraints of the flash fiction form.