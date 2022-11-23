Flash Fiction Is for NOW

Flash fiction stories are the new "readers" for our go-go times, and they provide extraordinary stories in a short form. Now, Dr. Patricia Farrell, a well-known psychologist, has turned her attention not only to health writing on Medium.com and Medika Life, but she also has a new flash fiction story being published.

Litbreak.com is publishing Dr. Farrell's "She Sleeps" on their website. The story is one of a family's trip on a final journey during which they have an unexpected, perhaps surreal, experience. Connections to our loved ones remain, even though we do not know them until they are revealed to us.

Writing flash fiction under the pseudonym P. A. Farrell, Dr. Farrell has also written self-help books as well as journals for individuals to engage in written self-help. Her books are on her Amazon author site: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B001HMSWYQ and her journals are at: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B09MFWMJSC.

Now that it's gift-giving time, the journals make wonderful presents to family, friends, or co-workers.