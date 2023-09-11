First Responders to participate in boot-camp-style Water Rescue training

|
Monday, September 11, 2023
|
Inflatable boat rescue training
Firefighters and Police Officers from throughout the U.S. (Maine, New Hampshire, Texas, Minnesota, Vermont, Missouri, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, Wisconsin, New York and Rhode Island) in addition to New Brunswick, Canada, will be coming to Maine to participate in an intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp-style training program this week (September 14 - 17).
This Academy, conducted by Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is designed to train First Responders as Water Rescue Instructors who will then return to their own departments to conduct training for their own personnel.
During this intensive and comprehensive training, participants will train in a variety of venues including classroom (Portland, Maine), a swimming pool (Westbrook, Maine), a river (Kennebunkport, Maine), the ocean (Kennebunk, Maine), and a lake (Scarborough, Maine).
Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management. Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders. The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally. The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY. The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.