First Responders to participate in boot-camp-style Water Rescue training

Firefighters and Police Officers from throughout the U.S. (Maine, New Hampshire, Texas, Minnesota, Vermont, Missouri, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, Wisconsin, New York and Rhode Island) in addition to New Brunswick, Canada, will be coming to Maine to participate in an intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp-style training program this week (September 14 - 17).

This Academy, conducted by Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is designed to train First Responders as Water Rescue Instructors who will then return to their own departments to conduct training for their own personnel.

During this intensive and comprehensive training, participants will train in a variety of venues including classroom (Portland, Maine), a swimming pool (Westbrook, Maine), a river (Kennebunkport, Maine), the ocean (Kennebunk, Maine), and a lake (Scarborough, Maine).