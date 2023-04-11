First Before I Die Festival Tucson this Sunday, April 16

The first Before I Die Tucson event takes place this Sunday, April 16, which is also National Health Care Decision Day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free event (a $5 donation is suggested) will take place at The Loft Cinema, 3233 East Speedway, Tucson, Arizona. Learn more at www.BeforeIDieAZ.com.

Before I Die Tucson features insightful presentations about end-of-life decisions, with speakers, videos and door prizes. It starts with a short talk by Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death and founder of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival. David Fitzsimmons, Arizona's Progressive Voice and recently-retired cartoonist and columnist for the Arizona Daily Star, will be the closing presenter.

National Health Care Decisions Day exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and health care providers about the importance of advance care planning. Advance care planning involves discussing and preparing for future decisions about your medical care if you become seriously ill or unable to communicate.

Topics to be covered include organ donation, advanced directives for dementia, getting your affairs in order, and much more. Fill in the blank "Before I die I want to ___________________" by texting your reply to 520-907-5207.

Speakers at the event include:

Mary Ganapol, coordinator of Before I Die Tucson, provides a welcome statement

Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death® and founder of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival

David Fitzsimmons: "Not dead. Just resting."

Tucson End of Life Doulas: Death Doulas 101

Kristin Delaplane, the author of "Storytelling"

Compassion & Choices on the Advance Directive Addendum for Dementia

Roots & Roads will present resources on "The Crosswalk"

Donate Life Arizona will be on hand to register people for tissue and organ donations

There will also be a video of the Harlem Gospel Choir performing "This is Your Show" with Carmen Ruby Floyd. Supporters of the event include Death With Dignity, Compassion & Choices, and Roots & Roads Community Hospice Foundation.

