Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > First Before I Die Festival Tucson this Sunday, April 16
Text Graphics
First Before I Die Festival Tucson this Sunday, April 16
From:
Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert
Albuquerque, NM
Tuesday, April 11, 2023


Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®
 

Before I Die logoThe first Before I Die Tucson event takes place this Sunday, April 16, which is also National Health Care Decision Day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free event (a $5 donation is suggested) will take place at The Loft Cinema, 3233 East Speedway, Tucson, Arizona. Learn more at www.BeforeIDieAZ.com.

Before I Die Tucson features insightful presentations about end-of-life decisions, with speakers, videos and door prizes. It starts with a short talk by Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death and founder of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival. David Fitzsimmons, Arizona's Progressive Voice and recently-retired cartoonist and columnist for the Arizona Daily Star, will be the closing presenter.

National Health Care Decisions Day exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and health care providers about the importance of advance care planning. Advance care planning involves discussing and preparing for future decisions about your medical care if you become seriously ill or unable to communicate.

Topics to be covered include organ donation, advanced directives for dementia, getting your affairs in order, and much more. Fill in the blank "Before I die I want to ___________________" by texting your reply to 520-907-5207.

Speakers at the event include:

  • Mary Ganapol, coordinator of Before I Die Tucson, provides a welcome statement
  • Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death® and founder of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival
  • David Fitzsimmons: "Not dead. Just resting."
  • Tucson End of Life Doulas: Death Doulas 101
  • Kristin Delaplane, the author of "Storytelling"
  • Compassion & Choices on the Advance Directive Addendum for Dementia
  • Roots & Roads will present resources on "The Crosswalk"
  • Donate Life Arizona will be on hand to register people for tissue and organ donations

There will also be a video of the Harlem Gospel Choir performing "This is Your Show" with Carmen Ruby Floyd. Supporters of the event include Death With DignityCompassion & Choices, and Roots & Roads Community Hospice Foundation.

# # #

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features more than 600 videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Gail Rubin
Group: A Good Goodbye
Dateline: Albuquerque, NM United States
Direct Phone: 505-265-7215
Cell Phone: 505-363-7514
Jump To Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert Jump To Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert
Contact Click to Contact