Fireside Chat at SISO Leadership Conference Highlights Mentorship and the Future of the Events Workforce

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Lexington, MA – August 25, 2025 – At last week's SISO Leadership Conference, industry leaders gathered to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing the events sector: how to prepare and empower the next generation of event professionals.

In a dynamic fireside chat, Warwick Davies, Principal of The Event Mechanic! and Founder of The Annabelle Project, joined Paul Miller, CEO of Questex, to explore the future of workforce development in the events industry.

The conversation centered on The Annabelle Project, a mentorship initiative designed to connect college-age students of color with seasoned professionals in the events industry. What began as a deeply personal mission for Davies has grown into a high-impact model for mentorship and career readiness, with a vision to expand opportunities for underrepresented talent across the sector.

Key themes from the discussion included:

The Talent Imperative : With the events industry facing a growing competition for talent, it must become a place where young professionals—particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds—see themselves belonging.

The Power of Action : Meaningful change does not require large budgets or committees; it begins with individuals making calls, opening doors, and mentoring one person at a time.

The Business Case : Diverse teams outperform. Beyond compliance or politics, workforce diversity drives stronger innovation, performance, and business growth.

The Call to Compete: To secure the industry's future, leaders must commit to consistent, relationship-driven efforts that attract and retain the next generation.

Davies closed with a powerful reminder: "You don't have to believe in DEI. You just have to believe in people. The future of events depends on who we invest in today."

The session drew strong engagement and underscored the growing urgency for collaborative solutions to workforce development in the events industry.

Call to Action



The Annabelle Project is actively seeking mentors, supporters, and funding partners to expand its impact.