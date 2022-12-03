Finding the Real You

Are you looking for answers to make your life fulfilling and happy? Are you tired of the past repeating in your life? Are you ready for a new path into a loving experience and moving forward into possibilities instead of stuck in hopeless?

The books of Marilyn L. Redmond have answers that work. She took her life from misery leading in time to pitiful and incomprehensible demoralization into a new life beyond her imagination. Her journey was to release the past harms and stopping their influence in her present life. Even though she had wanted to be a good person, the lack of self-honesty and answers to move beyond her predicaments that threatened her life were not in her knowledge. Through desperation and fear for her safety, she prayed for help.

She will not go back to the old days, as her worst days today are always better than her horrible ones in the past.. Her discovery that spiritual principles would solve all her problems was exciting. For the first time in her life she had hope and found courage to change her ways. Over 25 years, Marilyn continued to write chapter by chapter what she learned for her moving into a new life. It has brought her into a life that is much more satisfying.

You can start today, to move from being a being a love taker to being a love giver has transformed her life. No longer, a fear-based person to being a love-based person has changed life into being a rational mature person, who enjoys life. Inner happiness is now a daily gift.

You can find your inner self, too. Marilyn wrote the recipe into a new life. This is a commitment to be in the moment and why it is a gift called The Present. In "Paradigm Busters" at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC or

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424 you find each chapter is another step in shedding the old image and internal despair. This frees the space for your new life to flourish.

The power of love/light replaces the darkness for a new life in joy. Join her on the blissful road of Happy Destiny. Through following the steps as explained, more will be disclosed to you.

Marilyn's other books, blog, and You Tubes, support a new path into a new experience where all is good and love prevails.

