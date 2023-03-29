Finding Reality Beyond Fear Has Answers for Everyone

Interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xaXVDaJR0E

Few people really talk about their fears underling most of their lives. In this interview, Marilyn discuses the benefits of working through the fears and facing them head on with Donna Seebo. Marilyn shares about changing herself from a desperate car ride that caused her to pray for help. She learned to release the past fears to walk in faith and not be powerless in her life. She moved from a fear-based life into a love-based life. This is possible for everyone open to changing himself or herself.

Moving from her head into her heart took time, however, the results progressively showed up. Learning it is a process and there is no magic bullet gave her answers of how to employ the process for gradual growing beyond the childhood trauma. Faith and trust are big steps out of fear. It is necessary to release each fear for the love to replace it. Marilyn mentions her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC that details the steps that moved her out of being powerless and kept her a victim in her domestic violent marriage of abuse. Marilyn had to become the person she wanted to attract for a healthy caring relationship. She did attract a loving relationship of unconditional love.

Growing beyond the reactions from the triggers of her past has brought her into maturity. Marilyn explains the dynamic of domestic violence and her part in the passive aggressive game. Today, her life is about responding in loving solutions instead of defending herself and having emotional walls of protection around her to be safe. Allowing others to have their experience and not affect her has changed her life into peace around others.

In addition, she shares those family traumas are passed on in the family conscience and can be healed with raising your energy into a higher energy of love. Marilyn explains it is necessary to raise your vibrations into a higher consciousness that bring peace and love. Finding the root cause brings freedom from the ego's fear and the light can subdue the past and those fearful troubles. Love is reality.

You can become the master of your emotions "Finding Reality Beyond Fear" ends with steps into Christ Consciousness that is another way of saying maturity. Growing out of childish reactions to responding in loving solutions brings reality. Other useful information is explored to move into finding the love within. This book is full of wisdom to help anyone move into a happier life with self-love and self-esteem. Moving into living in the moment is a gift and that is why it is called The Present. . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xaXVDaJR0E

Marilyn is an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, healing, soul healing, mediumship, and readings. She is on the board for International Board Regression Therapy, IBRT, and healing past lives and she is on the American Board for Hypnotherapy as a Certified and Registered Hypnotist, ABH. In addition, Marilyn is a teacher, speaker, and channels information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life.

She has 10 books. Several of her books are being distributed internationally to prisons and used as a booked study in San Quentin. Marilyn is included in the prodigious book, "Who's Who in America and in Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executives. Her 180 You Tubes include her channeling, lectures, spiritual help, and interviews. In addition, she has hosted and produced two radio programs. Marilyn offers information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life.

Her other books as "Road to Success" and "The Real Meaning of 2012" bring additional tools and experiences from her unbelievable recovery from so many difficulties medical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Marilyn can help you find health, happiness, and prosperity. Love never fails.