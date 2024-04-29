Finding Faith & Domestic Violence

Finding Faith &

Answer to Domestic Violence

Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, IBRT, ABH

Marilyn shares her story of how God came into the ordeal of her husband trying to kill her and stopped his actions. She was silently told what to pray. He could not come any closer and she safely left the room. She immediately found a faith that totally works for her.

After numerous similar experiences, her faith is rock-solid. Her next book, "Divinely Protected" will tell these stories. She also has been off the cliffs at the Grand Canyon and in Canada at Banff. There have been at least 13 times when she almost died.

Marilyn also explains how she found the answer to Domestic Violence in the middle of her husband trying to kill her in a fit of rage. Her husband was a psychopath and could not handle love. She did not have to leave with nothing to be safe. He left..Being told what to pray from spirit, she was protected as she left the room.

Love acts like an amour of protection. The answer to Domestic Violence is to send out love and not try to defend yourself. She explains how pray works when needing to protect yourself.

Marilyn found a spiritual path in treatment for healing addiction, mental illness, and more. She learned to meditate which has become a daily practice. Marilyn shares how these experiences have become value-bringing wisdom to help others. They have taught her answers to a wide variety of life problems. Because she has come out the other side or many predicaments, illnesses, addictions, and life and death situations, she can help people benefit and heal. The answers are not the typical ones in our culture. She now knows the answers as she has been there.

Her books, "Paradigm Busters", "Finding Reality Beyond Fear",, "The Real Meaning of 2012", :Road to Success" and her eBooks all are about answers that work beyond the current answers usually sought.

I am a privileged person in that I have the luxury of knowing dozens of alternative health care providers. I have been helped in various sessions by most of them. The thing is, when my issue is Soul Core Deep...in need of the most tender and precious handling (think brain surgery or eye surgery!), I know that I can trust Marilyn Redmond to provide spot on, gentle and effective transformative help in one session and bring me through the other side feeling great! Her insights, experience, and consciousness are brilliant. Recommended without hesitation to absolutely anyone. You will not regret trusting your tender heart, wounded inner child, or confusing path to Marilyn's expert guidance.

.-Linda Schiller-Hanna Founder, Natural Psychic School of Metaphysics, rounder, Angel Love Healing Center, Speaker: Edgar Cayce's A. R.E . Intuition Trainer.

AREAS OF EXPERTISE INCLUDE

Counseling/Theraputic Hypnosis

Regression Therapy

Holistic Health and Healing

Complimentary Midicine

Relationships

Domestic Violence

Addictions & and the Family

Spirituality/Past Lives/ Passed Over

Inspiratioanal

Educational Excellence

Artist of Angels, Pets, and Family

Channeling/Readings-Psychic/Tarot



