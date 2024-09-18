Finding Balance When Caregiving | Family, Work, Emotions, & Self-Care

Denver, CO – September 19, 2024. Caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson joins Vivian Cumins on Episode 23 of the Juggling Life Finding Balance podcast for a heartfelt conversation about the challenges of being a family caregiver.

Wilson states, "Collaborating with podcasters and creators who call attention to the challenges caregivers face is an integral part of my mission. This year, I have been blessed to meet women with similar missions interested in supporting caregivers whose efforts are often unappreciated.

Vivian's belief that God wants everyone to live an abundant and balanced life is essential for all to hear—especially caregivers whose lives often become unbalanced."

Managing Family, Work, Emotions, and Self-Care

A caregiver's work is never done. When there is so much to do, self-care becomes a low priority.

Gaining new skills to become more confident in managing unexpected family and care situations can lessen the stress of being a caregiver. Wilson's website offers three complimentary programs to help caregivers and those planning for their care gain a solid foundation to manage health, financial, and legal matters.

The information in these programs is based on more than twenty years of Pamela's professional work experience as a court-appointed guardian, medical and financial power of attorney, trustee, personal representative of the estate, and care manager.

Programs featured on her website under the "Support and More" tab include:

Support Caring for Aging Parents

Power of Attorney

How to Get Guardianship of a Parent

Answers to Questions Caregivers Ask

Wilson's YouTube channel features videos responding to the caregivers who complete the survey on her website. In addition to establishing relationships with caregivers through online programs and speaking events, Wilson offers 1:1 consultations to help individuals and families manage care situations.

Resources Caregivers Need Most

Pamela D Wilson is an international caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education, skills development, 1:1 telephone or virtual consultations, and an online support group to offer resources to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

