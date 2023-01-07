Find Million Dollar Blind Spots to Exploit

Agricultural Leaders and Directors and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business, Equity Groups, Coops, NGOs and Foundations

January 6, 2023 – Atlanta and US – Fiscal Sustainability and Strategic enterprise risk management (ERM) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®' publisher approved giving you digitally the first 103 pages (4 chapters) of his fiscal sustainability book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision For Financial Growth.

Sustainability | Regenerative Agriculture | Fertilizer | No-Till Farmers | Organic Matter | & Vertical Farming globally

fertilizer & nutrients more efficient, restorative agriculture, organic matter, scalability

What I do: Increase microbial activity and soil health, reduce fertilizer runoff over 80%, helps resist transplant shock, and many other major benefits too. For hydroponic; reduce nutrient use over 83% and residue and salts buildup over 80%, no PPM or EC checking, build organic matter, and more advantages.



Why am I different: Help farmers grow more food with half the fertilizer, and fiscal and financial sustainability.

As an alternative to the free eBook, call for a free 15-minute call to discuss specific situations, as you prepare final steps for this year or plan for next year.

READY TO TALK?



Connect with me here on LinkedIn! Imagine how much you can benefit. Contact me for a free 15-minute discussion of your particular situation at 678-319-4739



#fertilizer #insecticide #OMRI #restorative #agriculture #organic #farming #agribusiness #microbial #spectrum #water #broadspectrum #agronomist #lettuce #blueberries #coffee #grapes #crop #yield #soil #dirt #organicfarming #global #biostimulant #biofertilizer #biopesticide

Patterson works with leaders to uncover million-dollar blind spots: before they find you --- to make better business decisions and dramatically accelerate correct fiscal leadership decisions. This helps leaders gain control of their financial destinies and capitalize on hidden high return opportunities, while limiting their exposure to risk.

About Gary W. Patterson

Patterson, a Big 4 CPA / Stanford MBA, speaks regularly on strategic contingency planning, governance, risk management, achieving corporate financial goals, and building long-term wealth. His book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth provides cutting edge follow-up for blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks. Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

© ###