Final Weeks To See Bunny Watercolor Painting
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, July 15, 2025


Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike with her Backyard Bunny In Grass, Autumn, watercolor-see it in Midwest Nature before show closes 7/26!
 

Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Backyard Bunny watercolor painting will be on view only a couple more weeks in the exhibition Midwest Nature: Its Beauty And Its Peril, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL.

The show closes end of day Saturday, July 26, 2025.

"It's a beautiful show in a stunning historic venue," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I hope all art lovers who live in the Oak Brook and greater Chicago area will make a point to stop by while the show is still up - my Bunny painting is so fun and has been a big hit with visitors!"

Midwest Nature presents artworks by 48 artists that express the beauty of nature in the Midwest.

Most of the works on view are for sale, and art makes a perfect gift to a friend or loved one (or for yourself). Beautiful artwork brings happiness that lasts a lifetime.

The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.

For more about the show and Anne's bunny painting, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/final-weeks-see-backyard-bunny-watercolor

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, joyful watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Title: Artist
Group: ANB Communications
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: (773) 229-0024
Cell Phone: 312 890-8039
