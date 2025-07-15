Final Weeks To See Bunny Watercolor Painting

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike with her Backyard Bunny In Grass, Autumn, watercolor-see it in Midwest Nature before show closes 7/26!

Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Backyard Bunny watercolor painting will be on view only a couple more weeks in the exhibition Midwest Nature: Its Beauty And Its Peril, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL.

The show closes end of day Saturday, July 26, 2025.

"It's a beautiful show in a stunning historic venue," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I hope all art lovers who live in the Oak Brook and greater Chicago area will make a point to stop by while the show is still up - my Bunny painting is so fun and has been a big hit with visitors!"

Midwest Nature presents artworks by 48 artists that express the beauty of nature in the Midwest.

Most of the works on view are for sale, and art makes a perfect gift to a friend or loved one (or for yourself). Beautiful artwork brings happiness that lasts a lifetime.

The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.

For more about the show and Anne's bunny painting, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/final-weeks-see-backyard-bunny-watercolor