Film School Graduate Makes 29 Year Comeback

A graduate of San Francisco State University's film department, Paul Kyriazi wrote and directed six feature films from 1975 to 1989. They were released world-wide. His last feature Omega Cop starred Adam West,Troy Donahue & Stuart Whitmen.

When downtown city action-theaters closed, Kyriazi's run of movies ended. So,he turned his remaining screenplays into full-cast audio-books and hired movie stars that he grew up watching to perform them, including: Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, David Hedison, Nany Kwan, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn, & singer Frank Sinatra Jr.

This year, Kyriazi's self-financed Forbidden Power won 37 first-place international awards. The movie tells the story of a mysterious woman transmitting power to a young man after sleeping with him. The young man searches for the women to find the source of her power and why he was chosen. Kyriazi promotes it as "The first movie about sexually transmitted power."

Kyriazi said, "The reason I decided to produce & direct a new feature after 29 years is because of digital production and being able to distribute via internet formates, so I can keep ownership. By financing it myself, it made production simple with me in charge of every aspect of production."

Forbidden Power's 37 awards included: Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director, with four lead actors winning awards. The festivals included: Hollywood, Germany, England, Florence & Rome.

Forbidden Power can be seen on Amazon Prime.