Feel-Good Sci-Fi Series Combines Factual History with Romp Thru Space & Time: ‘Bad Love Beyond’ 3rd Book in ‘Bad Love’ Series

Russian spies, alien planets, time travel, and dinosaurs!

Denver, CO—In this brand-new book in the critically acclaimed Bad Love series, Schewe has penned another enjoyable romp that not only takes readers through Cold War-era history but through space, time, and alien worlds as well.

Part history lesson, part sci-fi adventure, Schewe's engaging characters in the Bad Love Gang , (based on his own friends in high school), once again set out to save not just our world, but another planet as well. Along the way they encounter Russian spies, famous presidents, alien landscapes, and yes, even dinosaurs, but none of that can stop them in their adventure. Readers of all ages will love Bad Love Beyond , which also contains a soundtrack to guide you on your journey. And the best part? The historical facts are real. Schewe, a lifelong WWII aficionado, has spent years researching his topics, including the nuclear physics behind the time and space travel, which makes the story that much more immersive.

In Bad Love Strikes, the Bad Love Gang discovers The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time-travel machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case America lost the race to create the first atomic bomb. In the exciting sequel Bad Love Tigers, the Bad Love Gang uses the White Hole project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51, before heading to China to volunteer with the AVG Flying Tigers under General Claire Chennault. Now, in Bad Love Beyond, the gang must travel not just through time, but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth.

Schewe, who has a background in physics, has always loved stories about time travel. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," Schewe says. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history and time travel."

Mixing fiction with solid historical facts and interesting anecdotes such as the assassination of President Lincoln, historical stories of some of Washington D.C.'s most famous landmarks, nuclear physics and the theories surrounding time travel, and mingling with the likes of President Gerald Ford, Schewe offers up an entertaining history lesson. And because he always had a soundtrack playing in his head, he adds a list of music to listen along to on your reading adventure.

Whether you're a history buff, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Beyond is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today!

Bad Love Beyond is the newest volume of the Bad Love series and once again the author mixes history with fantasy so successfully that the book both entertains and informs. Skillful writing, a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel.—Grady Harp, Top 50 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-stars

The Bad Love Gang is back at it with an ample supply of action, adventure, espionage, intrigue and suspense. Bad Love Beyond is like flying through the Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, Jurassic Park and Captain Kirk's starship with a wonderful tour guide.—David A. Holladay, M.D.

Below as follows: Book Trailer and audio book sample from the first book, Bad Love Strikes, and the Book Trailer from the second book, Bad Love Tigers.

Expert Click Radio · Audio Book Sample From 'Bad Love Strikes' By Kevin Schewe

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Beyond is the sequel to the bestselling Bad LoveTigers which was the sequel to his bestselling debut novel Bad Love Strikes. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Beyond, ASIN: B08P5VSMNZ, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, 2020, ebook: $2.99, 258 pages, available on Amazon and jancarolpublishing.com . Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the first two books here: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer.

