Federal Jobs Available for Hospitality’s Unemployed in 2021

Washington, DC | January 5, 2021. The New Year brings the new Biden administration, and Federal Career Coach(r) and Federal Resume Guidebook author, Kathryn Troutman says out-of-work hospitality employees should consider being part of the new wave of federal hiring. Not sure these skills are marketable to the feds? Read on, as Troutman outlines what skills hospitality workers have and which federal jobs will match.

According to the World Economic Forum, the U.S. industry hardest hit by COVID-19 is hospitality. The Forum notes 3.4 million jobs lost from travel restrictions and the closure of restaurants and bars. Instead of waiting for jobs that might never return, Troutman suggests these jobseekers get savvy about what they have to offer and how to apply to Uncle Sam.

"The hospitality industry has been decimated because people are not traveling and they're dining out less, plus sales and marketing in hospitality are down," notes Troutman. "Where else can you use your skills? The federal government is alive and well, and it is providing more services to the American public every day with the COVID-19 responses."

Using four main categories of Hospitality employment, Troutman broke down the skills in each and aligned them to job titles found in the vast federal government.

Hotel Management involves: supervising employees, scheduling, evaluating performance of employees, managing budgets and cost control for events and income, customer relations and communications with visitors as well as staff, operations management, analyzing performance, sales and income, financial management and accounting, and improving performance with efficiency and analysis of data.

Federal jobs (with the official Government job series number) you might be interested in: Program Analyst, GS-0341; Administrative Officer; GS-0341; Contract Specialist, GS-1102; Budget Manager, GS-0600; Logistics Management Specialist, GS-0346. (You can search for these jobs on USAJOBS.gov in your geographic region).

Event Planning involves: invitation of participants, planning the venue, virtual planning, negotiating the contracts, supervising the staff during the event, marketing and development of materials to promote the program, creating the itinerary of the event such as selecting speakers and panelists, social media marketing, working out the timing and logistics of the event, recruitment and supervision of staff, financial and contract management, and management of the project.

Federal jobs you might be interested in: Event Coordinator, GS-0301; Program Analyst, GS-0343; Public Affairs Specialist, GS-1035; Logistics 0346; Visual Information Specialist, GS-1084; Writer-Editor, GS-1083.

Food Operations involve: supervision of staff, scheduling of staff, training and development of staff, ensuring safety and quality control in the operations, ordering supplies, quality control of supplies, inventory management, utilizing online systems for ordering, communications with vendors, selection of products, negotiation of prices for products, menu planning, marketing and development for the operations, customer services and problem-solving, analyzing the efficiency and effectiveness of the operations, analyzing sales and costs and budgets, updating facilities as needed, and inventory control and supply control.

Federal jobs you might be interested in: General Supply Specialist, GS-2001; Inventory Control Specialist, GS-2010; Budget Analyst / Cost Control, GS-0560; Program Analyst, GS-0343; Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, GS-0018; Logistics Management Specialist, GS-0346; Instructor, GS-0701.

Front-of-the-House Jobs involve: extensive customer services, problem-solving, listening skills, scheduling and coordination, supervision of staff, training, quality control of staff, serving as a resource for customers, providing information on the local area, answering questions about the facility and areas, developing resources and contacts for customers, managing data using computers, importing customer information, and research for information for customers.

Federal jobs you might be interested in: Contract Representative, GS-0962; Administrative Support Specialist, GS-0301; Administrative Assistant, GS-0301; Administrative Officer; GS-0301; Logistics Management Specialist, GS-0346.

Troutman says people change every day from private sector to U.S. government federal jobs. The key is to be able to transfer your experience from one field of work to another. Start by typing in one of the suggested job titles or a series number into USAJOBS.gov to see a description of the position and if they are seeking the qualifications you developed.

To learn how to write the 5-page federal resume, see samples and instructions in Troutman's best-selling Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Ed. To learn how to apply, study her 10-Step process in the popular Jobseeker's Guide, 8th Ed.

"2021 will be a very big year for federal hiring," says Troutman. "You've got the COVID-19 responses, jobs in health care and finance. President-elect Biden is hiring Presidential Appointees, and new jobs will come as he develops programs. Plus, there are open USAJOBS positions right now. The feds are really hiring."

For further insider insights on going federal, consider a one-hour consult with the Resume Place regarding the job announcement you're considering, your qualifications, and your resume.

Kathryn Troutman is the Founder and President of Resume Place, Inc., a Federal Career Consulting business located in Catonsville, MD. Her firm specializes in writing and designing professional federal resumes, as well as consulting, coaching and education on the federal hiring process. She is also the author of many best-selling federal career books, including the Jobseeker's Guide, 8th Ed. and the Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Ed.

The Official Hiring Website of the United States Government

USAJobs.com

Presidential Appointee Resumes and Cover Letters are accepted here:

https://buildbackbetter.com/join-us/

Federal Resume Consulting and Review Service

https://resume-place.com/product/190-federal-career-consultation/

Resume Place Presidential Appointee Consulting and Federal Career Consulting

Find info here