Federal Bureau of Prisons Threatens to Return Mother to Prison as it Back Pedals on Cares Act

Monday, August 16, 2021

By Lynn Espejo



Chief Correspondent



The Midnight Report

Over 4,000 returning citizens released under the Cares Act are at risk of being returned to prison when the pandemic ends. These individuals have reunited with family, leased housing, purchased vehicles, become gainfully employed, many are attending college or trade school–and most importantly, they are productive citizens.

One returning citizen, Lindsey Montelongo, tells her story below. Lindsey was serving a long sentence for drugs prior to her release under the Cares Act. The length of her sentence was due to the conspiracy and mandatory minimum laws in this country.

Lindsey's case further highlights the problem with conspiracy laws. Even though Lindsey was only present for one transaction, she was charged with the amount of drugs for the entire conspiracy.

Read Lindsey's story now on the Midnight Report