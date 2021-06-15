Federal Bureau of Prisons Returns Unborn Child–Mother Out On Cares Act To Prison

By Lynn Espejo

The Midnight Report

On May 28, 2008, in the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, along the Texas/Mexico border, Raquel Esquivel was going about her normal everyday life, like most 23-year-olds. She was in training to be a border patrol agent—working for the federal government. Little did Raquel know, that her world was about to be turned upside down. What she was not aware of that day, was that she had been indicted in the Western District of Texas by the federal government. The charge—conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Raquel was arrested later that day, and so began the nightmare of trying to prove her innocence.

As the story goes, in 2007, Raquel ran into Diego Esquivel (no relation to Raquel) and another friend from high school in the local grocery store. Once seeing each other at the store, the two hung out a few times. Raquel did not consider them to be dating, and in fact, was still seeing the father of her two children, who lived approximately 100 miles away in another town. Later that same year, Diego was arrested, along with his ring of drug smugglers, shortly after they picked up 600 pounds of weed at the Pecos River ramp.

