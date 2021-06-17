Federal Bureau of Prisons Cosmetology Program Under Investigation By State of Texas Licensing Agency

Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Lynn Espejo

South East Bureau Chief

The Midnight Report

The Cosmetology program at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) camp at Bryan, Texas, is under investigation by a state licensing agency. The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) is investigating the program at the camp and looking into the staff who operate it.

Since sometime last year, TDLR has been seeking cooperation from FPC Bryan staff, in an attempt to verify the hours reported by the prison camp for classes taught to inmates participating in its Cosmetology Program. The program is offered to inmates in conjunction with the state licensing board. The hours in question were reported to the State of Texas, by staff working at the camp. TDLR reports that originally FPC Bryan's staff members Erin Valentine-Godwin, Supervisor of Education & Recreation, and Mark Cameron, Education Specialist, at the camp, agreed to cooperate, and provide the information the state investigator was seeking.

However, the following day, a legal representative from the South-Central Regional Office of the BOP, contacted the state investigator and refused to provide the records without a court order. It would appear that the BOP is attempting to prevent or stall the investigation, by forcing the state to lawyer up.

