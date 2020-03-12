Federal Bureau Of Prisons Declares War On Inmates Released Under The Cares Act

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By Lynn Espejo

South East Bureau Chief

The Midnight Report

On December 4, 2020, I received an email from the City of Faith Half-Way House in Little Rock, Arkansas. The email stated it was a "directive from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP)." The email appeared to be a copy and paste of the original email.

The email reads, "As per our phone conversation on 12/03/2020 referencing the directive from the Bureau of Prisons: All CARES Act (Direct Home Confinement) inmates who receive an incident report at any level (100, 200, 300 and 400 series level), the incident reports shall be sent to the Discipline Mailbox for processing. Once we receive the incident report at that time, we will coordinate with you and the US Marshal Service for the inmate to report back to the facility for pick up."

