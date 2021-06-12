Federal Agencies Raid The Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown, TX

Saturday, June 12, 2021

EXCLUSIVE by Lynn Espejo

South East Bureau Chief

The Midnight Report

On Thursday of this week, an inmate being held at the private prison facility in Robstown, Texas, reports witnessing a raid conducted by FBI, ATF, ICE, US Marshals, and other federal agencies. The inmate reports that the raid resulted in several officers and executive staff being arrested for what appears to be their part in the introduction of K2 and other contraband into the facility. The inmate who wished to remain anonymous was frustrated because these same staff members had been so busy introducing contraband into the prison that she has been unable to get her grievances with the facility addressed.

K2 sometimes called genie, spice, zohai, or fake weed is a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic substance. The long-term effects on the brain include paranoia, severe anxiety, agitation, restlessness, altered perception of reality, as well as hallucinations. K2 is considered to be a more potent substance than natural marijuana.

