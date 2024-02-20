Farewell to Thinking In a Box

By Rev.Marilyn L. Redmond

After many years of sorting the truth from the false, I found that the false was inside the box that programs us to think from fear, selfishness, self-centeredness, and being powerless. As I found these were the basis for my reactions to life situations, I learned about the ego. Some people say ego is Edging God Out. Where did this basis for thinking originate.

In my latest book, "A Spark of Truth" at Amazon, I reveal a hidden agenda to rule the world by government, religion, education, and more currently medicine. The Nicene Creed originated by Constantine and the church combined to give them more control over the people. The Nicene Creed created the focus to a savior to bring answers, salvation, and meet their needs.

We already have the power within and do not have to look outward. However, the truth is that the answers, and needs come from our soul, which is in our hearts. It is "a piece of God", which supplies our needs as we need them. When we look to authority, government, religion, education and other sources, we give up our own power to them. We have been programmed for eons into this mind set to look outward for our help, which keeps us powerless. This feels like being a victim.

I was informed years ago, to let go of ALL my old ideas to find the truth. I now understand it was the only way to release the indoctrination to find the truth below. I have spent 38 years changing my mind set from fear into a loving solution for all my affairs. I share this story in my books. The process is explained in "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon. It is like peeling the onion. There are layers and layers of situations, traumas, and feelings to feel and release for the truth to replace that space. Love is an expression of the willingness to create space in which something is allowed to change. Now you can claim your truth of who you are.

Since the censorship on the truth has is prevalent in our culture, it takes time and diligence to keep releasing the fear-based ideas and replace them with a love based life. This censorship from the news, media, publishing houses, television, even in libraries has promoted that we are separated from our Creator. This leaves us powerless.

When I quit reading the newspapers, watching the news on Television, and seeing movies that are not fun and happy, I found they promoted more fear and feelings of powerlessness within. Realizing I can change my beliefs and thinking was a novel idea, rather than being a sheeple and following the messages around me. I discovered the word belief has the word "lie" within it. I moved to listening to my heart messages called intuition. They tell me the truth. Therefore, I gave up my beliefs.

My old messages were based in wanting to die as my growing up and marriage had been traumatic. I could not take any more abuse and neglect. I felt like Cinderella and was dominated by my family and in my marriage. The doctor said I was dying. I even tried suicide to escape; I did not have my own life.

Fortunately, I found a spiritual path of truth to replace my old mind set. My feelings and perceptions changed as daily I began prayer and meditation to connect with reality. I consciously asked for each fear to leave along with other negative feelings of resentments, anger, guilt, shame, and past feelings of despair.

I began to change my thinking with affirmations of the truth about myself using flower essences to help the process of their leaving. The past was no longer buried with a façade of being a good person. Giving up the game of "Let's Pretend" was no longer serving me. For the first time I was able to share with another the many exploits I had gone through. I was beginning to become real.

Surprisingly, the changes were bringing me peace of mind which I never had experienced before. It took time to do a thorough inner house cleaning for the new me to emerge. I felt better about myself. Because of my remaining immaturity and feeling like a child, I had to take responsibility for all my actions.

I made amends to myself and to the others for my part of the disagreement. Realizing that life is about cause and effect, I was now ready to send out love to others instead of projecting my fears that had been the basis of my life in defending myself. It was a choice to react as I always had from fear and run from life or respond in love or project love and have love return to me.

This is when I learned about forgiveness. I had to "give up" the past "for a new day". In learning the Ho'oponopono Hawaiian Prayer, I found I wrote the script for the people to play so I could learn forgiveness, compassion, and move into an understanding that they were really helping me to grow into maturity and not stay in my childish ways from my past that produced pettiness and immaturity.

I am sorry.

I love you.

Please forgive me.

Thank you (for playing your part).

I now know in my heart that I am not estranged from my Creator and He will always be there for me. Instead of looking without for love, validation, and acceptance, I found it within myself. God never left me; I left him when I thought I was separated from the love of the universe that created me. The spirit of love always dwells within. Today I live free from the past, in the presence of my Creator, one day at a time. I have an adult perspective on life and see the love within and around me. I see only the love. Love is reality.