Family Film 'How to Beat a Bully' Boasts Cast of Up and Coming Stars

The cast of "How to Beat a Bully" has been making waves in Hollywood! Several of the actors have had tremendous success since making this charming family comedy that deals with the perennial issue of bullying.

Grant McLellan, who played Cory, has worked in "Queen Mary of Scotts," "Ham on Rye" and just completed work on "Fish Head."

Pearce Joza scored big time, starring as Spyder Johnson in Disney's hit "Mech-X4." He also played a key role in the TV series "Lab Rats," and is currently filming the TV movie, "Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2"

The main bully, Ian Tucker, just completed filming the TV movie, "Captain Bill's Fun, Fun, Funship of Madness, Mayhem and Music."

Bryan Yoshi Brown scored success with a great little role on the FX hit, "Better Things."

Kade Pait was on the TV series, "Game Shakers."

Micah Lyons, who is hilarious playing an adult bully, is now a triple threat -- acting, directing and producing the new movies, "Runners" and "No Man's Land."

Vince DonVito, another comedic adult bully, has been in many new films and also helps foster boxer dogs in the Los Angeles area, and Eric Lauritzen has stayed busy with new movie projects, too.

You can catch the whole talented cast together in the family comedy, "How to Beat a Bully" on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play. And if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can watch it for free!

"How to Beat a Bully" revolves around a 12-year-old boy who moves to a new town and gets picked on by school bullies. In order to protect himself he uses his brain instead of his fist, and comes up with an idea that not only stops the bullies, but gets them to be his new BFFs. Along the way, there are humorous adventures, in which he gets his dad in trouble with some bad guys, who want to do more than bully him.

This film is perfect for children, tweens, teens and parents to enjoy together and share an entertaining hour and a half. It is recommended Family-Friendly by the Dove Foundation and it won "Best Feature Film" at the L-Dub Film Festival. Many educators and psychologists agree that humor can be a positive and effective way to connect with both children and adults on serious subjects.

The "How to Beat a Bully" cast and crew say they love making people laugh. But they are happy that this film is also an opportunity to get the word out on the topic of bullying.