‘FREEDOM’ Wins Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Exceptional Standards and Extraordinary Achievement

'FREEDOM' is an Extensive Look into the Lasting Impact of the American Revolution

"A generation of founders expressed ideals of liberty, equality, natural and civil rights, and responsible citizenship: ideals that have shaped our history and will shape our future." —Jack D. Warren, Jr.

Essex, CT—FREEDOM has won the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to books that represent extraordinary achievement in the literary world.

Backed by the American Revolution Institute of the Society of the Cincinnati, Jack D. Warren, Jr.'s, book Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution is a profound look into British America, the Revolutionary War, the birth of a new nation, what freedom truly means, and how the events of the past hold significant importance even in modern society.

"Jack Warren's account of the long-lasting importance of the American Revolution is a must read for any student of American history. It will soon become the classic account of the Revolution's importance and modern relevance. I cannot recommend this book highly enough." —David M. Rubenstein, author of The American Story

Beginning in the British Colonies of America, Freedom delves deep into what planted the seeds for revolution, the Revolutionary War, important figures, and the ideals that the new nation was built upon. "It tells the pivotal story of the courageous men and women who risked their lives to create a new nation based on the idea that government should serve people and protect their freedom," Warren says. Accompanied by a vast collection of full-color reproductions of paintings of the colonies, people, battles, and maps, as well as a multitude of quotes from America's founding fathers, Freedom is accurate, detailed, and all-encompassing.

"Jack Warren "seeks in this substantial volume to explain why the American Revolution still matters" and "draws on diverse voices . . . and highlights the impact of the war on a wide range of people . . . in this comprehensive and lavishly illustrated account." —Publisher's Weekly

"Our free society is based on national and personal independence, republican ideals and governance, a sense of shared national purpose and identity forged by the trials of the Revolutionary War, and ideals—liberty, equality, natural and civil rights, and responsible citizenship—that have defined our history," Warren says. "A free future depends on cherishing, promoting, and fulfilling those ideals." Warren's passion for the American Revolution doesn't end with this book. He has worked for years to preserve historical locations and monuments, and has written a variety of works on American history. He was the featured speaker on Washington in a series of history dialogues for members of Congress and published in David Rubenstein's The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians. He has also appeared on the PBS NewsHour, C-SPAN's Washington Journal, American Presidents, and NPR's All Things Considered.

"In Freedom, Jack D. Warren, Jr., provides an ambitious yet highly accessible narrative of the full American revolutionary era. Each page brims with illuminating details about not only how early Americans agitated and fought for their freedom but why." —Denver Brunsman, editor of The American Revolution Reader

The importance of the American Revolution has become muddled as more time passes, and Freedom is a refreshing, fact-based approach to educate future generations. Perfect for educational settings and those seeking a better understanding of America's origins, Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution is the best of its kind.

Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution, ISBN 9781493071708, $59.99, 456 pages, Lyons Press, 2023. Available on Amazon and www.AmericanRevolutionInstitute.org/Freedom

About Jack D. Warren, Jr.: Jack Duane Warren, Jr., is a native of Washington, D.C., whose work focuses on the enduring achievements of the American Revolution. He attended the University of Mississippi and Brown University. He is married to his wife, Janet, and they have three grown children. He has been studying and reflecting on American history since he learned to read. He considers himself a historian of American public life—much more than just politics and governance.

Jack Warren has been actively involved in historic preservation and in how the places we preserve are presented. He was one of the leaders in the successful effort to preserve the site of George Washington's childhood home from development to securing its designation as a National Historic Landmark. He also helped preserve the house where Washington lived in Barbados and was involved in the successful effort to save a large and critical part of the Princeton battlefield, including the land over which Washington personally led the charge that resulted in his first great battlefield victory over British troops.

During the summer of 2020, he sat beside a statue of George Washington to talk to protestors about why we have honored Washington and ought to honor him still—Washington challenged a world that was grotesquely unfree and laid the foundations of free society—while protecting the statue from vandalization.

He served for several years in the 1990s as an editor of the presidential series of The Papers of George Washington, a long-term team project to collect, edit, and publish all of Washington's extant papers. As an editor, he was a member of the faculty of the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. Additionally, he was recruited to work for the Society of the Cincinnati and accepted appointment as its executive director in 2004, where he worked for seventeen years to establish the Society as an effective advocate for popular understanding and appreciation of the American Revolution. As an author, Warren has worked on a multitude of books, including America's First Veterans, The Presidency of George Washington, and A Covenanted People: The Religious Tradition and the Origins of American Constitutionalism.

