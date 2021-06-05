FREE Tip Sheet on How to Slow Down Your Eating Speed

If you'd like to lose weight, eating more slowly can help you reach your weight loss goals.

The slower you eat, the fewer calories you'll consume because the less food you'll eat in one sitting. The less you eat, the less you'll weigh.

"People rarely associate eating slowly with weight loss," says Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston. "Yet eating slowly is one of the easiest ways to lose weight. One study found that just by eating more slowly, a person could eliminate enough calories from their diet to lose as much as 20 pounds in a year.

Unfortunately, eating slowly is not the norm in today's fast-paced world. Most people tend to rush through their meals.

So Houston has put together a FREE tip sheet that can help anyone who wants to slow down their eating speed. For a free copy of Ruth Houston's sheet 6 Sneaky Ways to Slow Down your Eating Speed, CLICK HERE.

"Eat slowly" and some of the other tips in Houston's tip sheet are just a few of the many easy weight loss tips in her upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise

For more information about the book visit https://eatsmartloseweightbook.com