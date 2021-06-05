Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > FREE Tip Sheet on How to Slow Down Your Eating Speed
Text Graphics
FREE Tip Sheet on How to Slow Down Your Eating Speed
From:
Ruth Houston - Eat Smart Weight Loss Expert Ruth Houston - Eat Smart Weight Loss Expert
New York, NY
Saturday, June 5, 2021


Free Weight Loss Tip Sheet
 

If you'd like to lose weight, eating more slowly can help you reach your weight loss goals. 

The slower you eat, the fewer calories you'll consume because the less food you'll eat in one sitting.  The less you eat, the less you'll weigh.

"People rarely associate eating slowly with weight loss," says Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston.  "Yet eating slowly is one of the easiest ways to lose weight.  One study found that just by eating more slowly, a person could eliminate enough calories from their diet to lose as much as 20 pounds in a year.

Unfortunately, eating slowly is not the norm in today's fast-paced world.  Most people tend to rush through their meals. 

So Houston has put together a FREE tip sheet that can help anyone who wants to slow down their eating speed.  For a free copy of Ruth Houston's sheet 6 Sneaky Ways to Slow Down your Eating Speed, CLICK HERE.

"Eat slowly" and some of the other tips in Houston's tip sheet are just a few of the many easy weight loss tips in her upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight:  Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise

For more information about the book visit https://eatsmartloseweightbook.com

About Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston

Ruth Houston is the author of the upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight:  Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.     

Drawing on 30 years of experience as a food journalist, restaurant reviewer, cruise ship food lecturer, and serious foodie, Ruth’s research for the past 5 years has been concentrated on the weight loss industry with a specific focus on scientifically proven ways to lose weight that don’t involve dieting or exercise.  This extensive research, along with Ruth’s belief that people should be able to enjoy eating without the fear of getting fat, forms the basis for her upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight:  Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise. 

In connection with her previous book, Ruth Houston has appeared on over 520 TV and radio news and talk shows worldwide, and has been quoted in numerous print and online media.

For more information about Ruth Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight, click here or visit https://eatsmartloseweightbook.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Ruth Houston
Dateline: Elmhurst, NY United States
Cell Phone: 718 708-9799
Jump To Ruth Houston - Eat Smart Weight Loss Expert Jump To Ruth Houston - Eat Smart Weight Loss Expert
Contact Click to Contact