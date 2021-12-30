FREE Tip Sheet on How to Eat Smart at a New Year’s Buffet

FREE tips on how to eat smart at a buffet-style New Year’s celebration if you’re watching your weight.

Many New Year's celebrations will feature buffet-style meals with multiple options to choose from in unlimited amounts.

When you're surrounded by an abundance of food, accompanied by free-flowing alcohol, it's easy to go overboard -- especially if you're watching your weight.

Ruth Houston, the author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, has put together a tip sheet to help you put the eating odds in your favor on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

"Says Houston, "People want to celebrate the New Year without having to worry about their weight. My latest tip sheet, How to Eat Smart at a New Year's Buffet has 23 helpful tips that can help anyone deal with the unique challenge presented by buffet-style meals.

Houston cautions that the two most important things to remember are:

Don't go to a New Year's celebration hungry. Having a small meal or snack before you leave home will help take the edge off your hunger and make you less likely to overeat. If you arrive at the event hungry, you'll want to devour everything in sight.





Monitor your alcohol intake. Drink in moderation. If you're intoxicated, it will be harder to resist temptation. Studies have shown that alcoholic beverages increase appetite and impair judgment, so the more you drink, the more likely you are to overindulge.

All 23 tips are taken from information in Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, which will be available next month.

"The easy-to-implement tips will help you eat smart without derailing your diet or sabotaging your weight loss plan." Says Houston. "You'll be able to fully enjoy the New Year's festivities without having to worry about your weight."

Click herefor your FREE copy of How to Eat Smart at a New Year's Buffet.





About Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston Ruth Houston is the author of the upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.



In connection with her previous book, Ruth Houston has appeared on over 520 TV and radio news and talk shows worldwide and has been quoted in numerous print and online media. For more information about Ruth Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight, click here or visit https://eatsmartloseweightbook.com

