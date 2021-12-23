FREE Info on How to Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

Tips and tricks to help you eat smart for the holidays - especially if you’re watching your weight.

Holiday weight gain is a common concern.

The holidays we celebrate during the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's are characterized by an abundance of tempting, calorie-rich foods served in social settings that encourage overeating.

Although statistics vary as to exactly how much weight a person will gain during the holiday season, research shows that the pounds we put on during this period are difficult, if not, impossible to lose.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

Ruth Houston, the author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, says, "If you eat smart, you can enjoy all your holiday favorites, while keeping your calorie consumption in check. And you'll never even have to skip dessert."

In keeping with her belief that everyone should be able to enjoy eating without having to worry about their weight, Eat Smart expert Ruth Houston has compiled some helpful tips to help avoid, or at least minimize holiday weight gain.

The Eat Smart Holiday Guide to Watching Your Weight can help you put the eating odds in your favor on during the holiday season.

How to Eat Smart at a Holiday Buffet will help you deal with the unique challenge presented by buffet-style holiday meals.

Houston's holiday eating guide and the buffet tip sheet tip are both based on information from her upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight which will be available next month.

Says Houston," I made this information available so people can eat with confidence during the holiday season – especially people who are watching their weight."

