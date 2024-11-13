Speaker
FINAL MONTH-See Colorful Horizon Watercolors, Gwen Hotel Chicago
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Wednesday, November 13, 2024


Last chance! Get a summer glow with Anne Nordhaus-Bike's colorful sky horizon paintings,exclusive at luxury Gwen Hotel-Chicago.
 

Get some summer glow before it goes!

Anne Nordhaus-Bike's horizon watercolor paintings are up at the exclusive, 4-star Gwen Hotel for only a limited time!

Sunny Sentiments: A Tribute to Summer's Glow, will close by end of day on Friday, December 13. So if you live in the Chicago area or will be visiting for the holidays, be sure to plan a visit downtown to enjoy the show before it closes.

Perfect Way To Warm Up Indoors While In Chicago

This exclusive exhibit is keeping summer's sun kissed days and balmy nights alive, even though colder weather has come.

So it's the perfect way to warm up after being out and about in downtown Chicago!

Shop For Gifts: Art Makes A Perfect Gift

All art in the show is for sale.

"Art makes a perfect gift for that special someone on your list," Nordhaus-Bike said. "This is your chance to get one of the most memorable and beautiful gifts you'll ever share with a loved one or friend."

See Art, Stop For Drinks After At The Gwen Hotel Chicago

So come to the Gwen, the Rush Street luxury hotel in Chicago's trendy Gold Coast neighborhood to enjoy my paintings (and have a drink or snacks). You'll find all this in the hotel's beautiful Upstairs at the Gwen area, in the Private Affairs space, 5th floor, 521 N. Rush St., Chicago.

Here's a link to get more information: https://artistanne.com/1174/four-star-gwen-hotel-showcases-chicago-artist-anne-nordhaus-bike-watercolors/

Wishing you summer's warmth in your heart all year 'round and the joy of beautiful art always!

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, calming watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information about Nordhaus-Bike, go to https://artistanne.com/
