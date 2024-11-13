FINAL MONTH-See Colorful Horizon Watercolors, Gwen Hotel Chicago

Last chance! Get a summer glow with Anne Nordhaus-Bike's colorful sky horizon paintings,exclusive at luxury Gwen Hotel-Chicago.

Get some summer glow before it goes!

Anne Nordhaus-Bike's horizon watercolor paintings are up at the exclusive, 4-star Gwen Hotel for only a limited time!

Sunny Sentiments: A Tribute to Summer's Glow, will close by end of day on Friday, December 13. So if you live in the Chicago area or will be visiting for the holidays, be sure to plan a visit downtown to enjoy the show before it closes.

Perfect Way To Warm Up Indoors While In Chicago

This exclusive exhibit is keeping summer's sun kissed days and balmy nights alive, even though colder weather has come.

So it's the perfect way to warm up after being out and about in downtown Chicago!

Shop For Gifts: Art Makes A Perfect Gift

All art in the show is for sale.

"Art makes a perfect gift for that special someone on your list," Nordhaus-Bike said. "This is your chance to get one of the most memorable and beautiful gifts you'll ever share with a loved one or friend."

See Art, Stop For Drinks After At The Gwen Hotel Chicago

So come to the Gwen, the Rush Street luxury hotel in Chicago's trendy Gold Coast neighborhood to enjoy my paintings (and have a drink or snacks). You'll find all this in the hotel's beautiful Upstairs at the Gwen area, in the Private Affairs space, 5th floor, 521 N. Rush St., Chicago.

Here's a link to get more information: https://artistanne.com/1174/four-star-gwen-hotel-showcases-chicago-artist-anne-nordhaus-bike-watercolors/

Wishing you summer's warmth in your heart all year 'round and the joy of beautiful art always!