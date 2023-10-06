Exploring the Cycle of Hatred: Scott Fad's Journey through Revenge, Tragedy, and Redemption in 'King of Nod'

Friday, October 6, 2023

Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest Scott Fad, author of King of Nod. Scott is a multifaceted individual whose remarkable journey through life has led him to wear many hats, each with its unique story to tell.

He is not just an award-winning novelist but also an accomplished artist and a retired health plan executive.

Beyond his professional achievements, he has a colorful past that includes stints as a bouncer, bricklayer, boxer, black belt holder, and marathoner.

A loving father of two, Scott's life has taken him from the streets of Newark, Delaware, where he originally hails, to the halls of academia as a graduate of the University of Delaware.

Today, he continues to explore his passions, which include writing, painting, fishing, and running a successful consulting business.

Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of Scott Fad, where art, literature, and diverse life experiences converge to create a truly inspiring narrative.

Good day, Scott, and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Norm: King of Nod seems to blend various genres, including spook story, Southern Gothic, and noir. What inspired you to combine these elements in King of Nod, and how do they contribute to the story?

Scott: First, thanks so much for your interest in the book. I'm grateful to have the chance to discuss it with you.

I originally set out to write a ghost story with a coming-of-age element as well as a tribute to the real-life Laylee Colebriar from my youth.

Later came the idea of making the setting the Carolina low-country. That decision turned out to be pretty significant as the history and culture of the area became a primary element of the story.

I need to admit I didn't know what a Southern Gothic was until the publisher told me, "You've written a Southern Gothic novel."

The setting drove me to embrace the culture, and the culture then drove the story in directions I hadn't originally planned.

Norm: The concept of revenge and anger outliving their causes is a central theme in the book. Can you elaborate on how this theme drives the narrative and character development in the story?

Scott: I was very much interested in exploring the nature of tragedy with this story. Why do people hate? Where does it come from? What are the consequences? And then, finally the big question: can you put an end to it?

There are two extended monologs in the book. One is Dr. Taylor explaining himself to Boo. We see a flawed person raised in a society that has certain expectations about how he should behave.

Mix with that his own emotions. And then the events and circumstances around him. Is he a bad person? He's certainly flawed, but aren't we all?

Despite what he may believe were good intentions, the consequences of his decisions lead to tragedy - something repeated by other characters throughout the book.

The second of the monologs is from Royal Goody, contemplating morality and mortality. The ongoing of cycle hatred - hate feeds more hate. Can that cycle be broken?

The answer is "yes." But it requires self-reflection. And ultimately maybe a willingness to sacrifice something of your self.

The narrative of the story is about that cycle of hatred, repeating itself generation after generation - and the tragic consequences that result. And then the chance at redemption.

Norm: The setting of Sweetpatch Island in 1971 plays a significant role in the story. How did you approach researching and creating the atmosphere of this unique location, and why did you choose this period for the narrative?

Scott: I had some familiarity with the Carolina barrier islands and decided that would be a much more interesting place to set the story than my home town of Newark, Delaware.

Probably not fair to Newark, I guess. In any event, using a more "exotic" locale opened up some great opportunities that I think enriched the story tremendously. And frankly made the writing process more fun.

I did a good bit of research on the Gullah language and culture and the history of the area. Also, a lot of research on the flora and fauna. The idea was to know the setting - time and place - well enough to honor it.

Though I'm sure I got some things wrong.

There are some foundational elements to the story that parallel my own life. Boo was born around the same time I was. In some ways, I was telling his story as a fantasy version of my own.

Norm: Boo Taylor's return to Sweetpatch Island after two decades sets the stage for the novel. What motivated his return, and how does it change the course of the story?

Scott: I think Boo was drawn to return to the island and at the same time repulsed by it. Repulsed by having to confront all of the awful things he has probably tried to forget and put behind him.

Drawn because, despite those awful things, every thing he ever loved is on that island. So he has to return.

This is all aligned with the underlying theme of events repeating themselves. Unresolved things will continue to haunt you. You can't escape them - unless, maybe, you finally address them.

Norm: The novel touches on childhood abuse, neglect, discrimination, and oppression. How did you approach these sensitive topics in your storytelling, and what message were you hoping to convey?

Scott: These things exist. My interest was in 'why' do they exist? And how are they perpetuated? And how do we break the cycle?

The Beast is a metaphor for all of that meanness and brutality. The means by which various characters act out on those destructive instincts.

I believe all of us have that Beast within us. The quality of our lives I think in many ways is how we manage the Beast. Do we feed it? Or do we tame it.

Norm: Laylee Colebriar and Mamie Stuvant are intriguing characters with supernatural abilities. Can you share more about their roles in the narrative and their connections to Boo Taylor?

Scott: Laylee and Mamie are two tragic characters. One, through forgiveness and love, seems to have tamed the Beast. The other turned the Beast loose.

I was fortunate enough as a kid to know and love a real Laylee Colebriar. She knew magic, concocted root-cures, had great stories and a gentle wisdom.

Mamie is the dark version of Laylee. For reasons that are tragic. And because she couldn't forgive - that's the fundamental difference between them.

Boo - in at least some thematic ways - is the child raised by these two opposite mothers.

Norm: King of Nod explores the enduring impact of slavery on the American South. Can you discuss how the ghosts and supernatural elements in the story serve as metaphors for this historical legacy?

Scott: Bad things will haunt you. That's certainly true with both people and societies. A ghost story grounded in the aftermath of slavery seems pretty straightforward.

Norm: The Beast and its connection to the island's history provide a supernatural element to the story. How does this legend tie into the broader themes of the novel?

Scott: The Beast is that manifestation of our darker nature and a narrative element key to driving the story. Again, do we turn the Beast loose to feed? Or do we tame it. Or kill it. No matter what, we can't ignore it.

Norm: Boo's relationship with Gussie Dutton is a central emotional thread in the story. How does their love story evolve throughout the book, and what does it represent in the context of the narrative?

Scott: They start out as kids hating each other then become the great love in each other's life.

Maybe this shows how we can overcome our initial biases. And what we could be missing out on if we don't.

Also, despite that tremendous love, circumstances and some poor decisions conspire to doom them.

Again, the nature of tragedy. And the folly of human behavior. How do you honor that love?

Their relationship - and how they deal with the consequences of their actions- is the heartbeat of the story.

Norm: Where can our readers learn more about you and King of Nod?

Scott: We just launched a WEBSITE. The plan is to provide ongoing updates there. Also, folks can go there to send me any thoughts or questions. I promise to do my best to answer anyone who wants to reach out!

Norm: As we wrap up our interview, King of Nod has been called a spellbinding and exceptional book. What do you hope readers will take away from this novel, and what message or impact do you intend it to have on your audience?

Scott: I honestly just hope people read it and enjoy the story.

Norm: Thanks once again, and good luck with all of your endeavors

Scott: THANK YOU!!!!!