News Release

Tyler Hayden Unveils Plans for Canonically.ai, a New Authority Platform Built on Expert-Curated Top 10 Lists

Proposed platform aims to turn validated expertise into a scalable media, membership, partnership, and licensing business across team building, employee engagement, leadership, and workplace learning.

Tyler Hayden, CSP, Hall of Fame speaker, and creator of Rubber Chicken AI and Team Building School, has announced plans for Canonically.ai, a proposed content and authority platform designed to publish expert-built "Top 10" lists in business categories where buyers, leaders, and AI systems increasingly seek trusted guidance.

The concept behind Canonically.ai is simple: instead of flooding the internet with generic opinion content, the platform will publish tightly focused, expertly validated lists that help people quickly understand the best books, tools, methods, frameworks, and strategies in a given category. The larger business opportunity, however, is not just content creation — it is monetizing authority in a market where most competitors are still operating on noise, speed, and guesswork.

"Canonically.ai isn't just a content play. It's a seven-stream revenue engine built on one unfair advantage — validated authority in a space where everyone else is guessing," said Tyler Hayden. "If we become the trusted reference point, then the traffic, partnerships, subscriptions, and licensing opportunities all begin to stack on top of that credibility"

A New Site Built to Connect Readers to Existing Products and Future Offers

A core part of the Canonically.ai strategy is its direct connection to Hayden's existing ecosystem. Each Tier 1 list will conclude with a highly relevant contextual call to action rather than a generic homepage link. Visitors reading a list such as Best Team Building Activities are already signaling intent; they are researching solutions, comparing options, and preparing to act.

That makes the next step natural. A reader exploring team-building content can be guided to Rubber Chicken AI. A manager consuming content about employee engagement or implementation strategy can be directed to Team Building School. In this model, Canonically.ai operates as both a standalone authority property and a precision funnel into products that already exist.

Seven Revenue Streams Designed Around Trust and Validation

According to Hayden, Canonically.ai is being designed from the beginning as a multi-revenue business model with seven distinct monetization paths:

Funnel Revenue Into Existing Offers: Every major list is paired with a contextually aligned next-step offer, creating immediate monetization without requiring new product development.

Every major list is paired with a contextually aligned next-step offer, creating immediate monetization without requiring new product development. List Sponsorships: Once traffic is established, brands will be able to sponsor high-authority lists through validation partnerships, with estimated pricing in the $500 to $5,000 per-list-per-month range.

Once traffic is established, brands will be able to sponsor high-authority lists through validation partnerships, with estimated pricing in the $500 to $5,000 per-list-per-month range. Affiliate Revenue: Book lists, software tools, HR platforms, assessment products, and training systems can all generate recurring affiliate income as the lists rank and attract ongoing traffic.

Book lists, software tools, HR platforms, assessment products, and training systems can all generate recurring affiliate income as the lists rank and attract ongoing traffic. "Certified Canonical" Partner Program: Organizations, practitioners, and platforms aligned with Canonically.ai standards may be eligible to apply for a paid annual designation intended to signal quality and credibility in the marketplace.

Organizations, practitioners, and platforms aligned with Canonically.ai standards may be eligible to apply for a paid annual designation intended to signal quality and credibility in the marketplace. White-Label Canonical Reports: HR teams, L&D departments, and consulting firms will be able to purchase branded internal-use reports derived from canonical lists and packaged as polished reference documents.

HR teams, L&D departments, and consulting firms will be able to purchase branded internal-use reports derived from canonical lists and packaged as polished reference documents. Canonically.ai PRO: A subscription layer may offer deeper methodology, extended rankings, research summaries, source collections, and quarterly state-of-the-industry reports.

A subscription layer may offer deeper methodology, extended rankings, research summaries, source collections, and quarterly state-of-the-industry reports. Canonical Index Licensing: Over the longer term, Hayden expects that validated ranking systems and frameworks may become licensable assets for software companies, consultants, publishers, and training providers.

Authority Is the Product — Not Just the Traffic

Hayden emphasized that the long-term value of Canonically.ai depends on preserving editorial integrity. Sponsored placements will not influence rankings or list outcomes. That separation is central to the brand promise: if users believe the lists are bought, the authority disappears; if users believe the lists are earned and validated, the authority compounds.

In that sense, Canonically.ai is being positioned less like a traditional blog and more like an authority index — one capable of attracting readers, informing buyers, supporting AI citation behavior, and creating premium trust-based revenue opportunities over time.

"The moat is not just publishing content," Hayden added. "The moat is becoming the source people cite when they want a clean answer to what matters most in a category"

Initial Market Focus

The platform's early list categories are expected to focus on team building, employee engagement, psychological safety, leadership development, learning and development, workplace culture, and related HR and manager-facing topics. These subject areas align directly with Hayden's existing body of work, speaking platform, products, and professional authority.

Early sponsorship outreach is expected to target established HR technology and learning brands that benefit from association with trusted expert-led frameworks, including companies operating in employee engagement, performance management, workplace learning, and manager enablement.

About Tyler Hayden

Tyler Hayden is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Hall of Fame speaker, and business creator focused on team building, workplace engagement, and practical leadership tools. His work includes Rubber Chicken AI and Team Building School, both designed to help organizations build stronger teams and more effective workplace experiences.