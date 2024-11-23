Saturday, November 23, 2024

ExpertClick Affiliate Program Offers Holiday Bonuses and Annual Royalties

Greensboro, NC

November 21, 2024

ExpertClick, the premier platform connecting experts with journalists, bloggers, and podcasters, is excited to launch two feature-rich affiliate programs for The 2025 Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons and www.RadioTour.com. This program offers holiday bonuses, $100 annual recurring royalties, and a tiered Holiday reward system designed to make participation lucrative and fun.

Why Promote the Yearbook of Experts?

The Yearbook of Experts is a trusted resource for journalists, bloggers, and podcasters seeking reliable sources. Lauded as:

"Dial-an-Expert" by The New York Times

"An Invaluable Tool" by CNN

"A Hot Site" by USA Today

The Yearbook offers members unparalleled benefits, including optimized online pressrooms, news release distribution across platforms like Google News, and listed at LexisNexis.

Affiliate Program Highlights:

Earn $100 in Annual Recurring Royalties

Affiliates earn $100 annually for every expert who joins or renews their membership. With renewals, this becomes a sustainable source of income. Tens of thousands of dollars have been paid out!

Holiday Bonus Program

To celebrate the season, ExpertClick affiliates can qualify for exclusive Holiday Member Level Awards:

Bronze: A Harry & David Fruit Cake to sweeten your holiday. ( or re-gift )

Silver: A Harry & David Fruit & Nuts Tower, perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself.

Gold: A gourmet package from Omaha Steaks.

Platinum: A Wall Street Journal Wine Club Advent Calendar—a unique holiday treat.

Diamond: A Harry & David Fruit of the Month Subscription, delivering fruit-filled delight every month for a year.

Emerald: A $500 Amazon Gift Card to splurge on anything you desire.

Additional Perks

Personalized Discount Links: Affiliates offer a 15% discount to their referrals.

Comprehensive Marketing Tools: Access pre-designed banners, email templates, and social media content.

Strong Media Appeal: Testimonials from experts highlight the platform's proven success.

Spotlight on the 2025 Edition:

The deadline to secure a listing in the 44th Yearbook of Experts is January 31, 2025. Members gain:

Search Engine Visibility: Optimized pressrooms with social media integration.

Expanded Reach: Syndication on platforms like Google News and LexisNexis.

Speaker Opportunities: Listings in the International Platform Association speaker's bureau.

Nonprofit Features: Discounts for nonprofits at NewsCouncil.org.

How to Join the Affiliate Program

Contact: Mitchell Davis at: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com or call (202) 333-5000. Promote the Yearbook or Radio Tour: Share your unique referral link with your audience. Earn and Enjoy: Receive upfront commissions, annual royalties, and holiday rewards!

Act Now:

Grab the chance to earn generous rewards while helping experts amplify their media presence.

There are two current campaigns:

For the 2025 Yearbook of Experts with a deadline of January 31st A 90-day free trial for the direct connect booking service: www.RadioTour.com

For more information, contact:



Mitchell Davis



Editor, ExpertClick



Phone: (202) 333-5000



Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

About ExpertClick



For more than 40 years, ExpertClick has connected experts with journalists through the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons. Trusted by major media outlets, ExpertClick helps members enhance their visibility with online pressrooms, news release distribution, and strategic media exposure.





