From: FeaturesCLICK.com - A Public Relations Service Greensboro , DC Thursday, May 28, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ExpertCLICK Now Offers NewsUSA Syndication Clients Receive ExpertCLICK's $1,295 Premier Membership Included at the Standard NewsUSA Cost GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 28, 2026 — ExpertCLICK.com announced today that it now offers NewsUSA syndicated media placement services directly through ExpertCLICK — with a major added benefit: clients purchasing NewsUSA syndication through ExpertCLICK also receive a complimentary ExpertCLICK Premier Membership, regularly valued at $1,295 annually. The combined package gives experts, authors, speakers, consultants, businesses, nonprofits and public agencies both nationwide media distribution and a powerful long-term online media visibility platform. NewsUSA's syndicated story placement network delivers guaranteed placement across more than 2,500 news and media websites nationwide, including placements in all 50 states and Top 100 U.S. media markets. The service includes professionally written feature stories, placement reporting, proof images and media metrics. "Most media distribution services only distribute a single story. This new arrangement gives clients both immediate national media exposure through NewsUSA and an ongoing SEO-driven media visibility platform through ExpertCLICK that continues working long after the first release is published."



— Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertCLICK Included NewsUSA.com Premier Benefits No additional charge: NewsUSA will optimize your stories for AI models including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI systems to crawl, index and cite your content.

NewsUSA will optimize your stories for AI models including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI systems to crawl, index and cite your content. Free: Get your complimentary 38-page AI Authority Audit Report at ExpertClick.AI

Get your complimentary 38-page AI Authority Audit Report at Structured editorial formatting designed for AI discoverability and authority positioning.

Enhanced visibility for AI-generated answers and recommendations.

Guaranteed placement on 2,500+ news and media websites nationwide.

Average 2,600+ placements across all 50 states and Top 100 U.S. cities.

Featured placements may include USA Today, Los Angeles Times, California Business Journal and 1,000+ additional media outlets.

Full feature story home page placement on select news websites.

Professional writing, editing and multiple story revisions included.

Proof images of every placement provided.

Detailed Excel placement and media reach reports included.

Domain Authority reporting for media sites with DA 40+.

TV interview opportunities on major network affiliates.

Podcast and Top 100 market radio interview booking available.

State and regional guaranteed placement options available.

Spanish-language syndicated story placement available.

Infographic and listicle syndication campaigns available.

News Flow online dashboard for story editing, approvals and reporting access.

Traffic amplification and click-boosting options available.

32,000+ clients served since 1987.

100% satisfaction guarantee or another campaign free. See the full NewsUSA offer here:



Included ExpertCLICK.com Premier Benefits Unlimited news release distribution with future scheduling capability.

SEO optimized online press room with direct website backlinks.

Indexing under up to 39 customized topics.

Support for YouTube videos, full HTML newsletters and opt-in forms.

Do-follow embedded text links for additional SEO value.

Social media integration for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky and Facebook.

Automated RSS blog syndication across multiple channels -- we pull your RSS feed for instant push -- you never have to lift a finget -- it is automatic.

Ability to answer journalist questions publicly at InterviewCLICK.com.

Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video news releases.

Access to expanded distribution through AP, PR Newswire and NewsUSA.

Speaker bureau profile through the International Platform Association.

Featured placement advantages within ExpertCLICK search and topic results.

Complimentary banner ad placement and professional one-sheet PDF creation.

Access to journalist search tools and targeted media outreach options.

Custom SEO-friendly URL handle for your press room.

Live customer support by phone, text and email.

First placement in search and topic results above other members.

Placement in up to two additional front-page topics.

Exclusive Validated Expert membership icons for your website and marketing materials. See the full ExpertCLICK offer here:



The Best Part Clients receive both nationwide NewsUSA syndication and ExpertCLICK's full $1,295 Premier Membership package — together at the standard NewsUSA campaign price. SEO & AI Visibility See the full NewsUSA offer here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28167486-news-usa-services-prices2025-26/ See the full ExpertCLICK offer here: http://www.ExpertClick.com/join Mitchell P. Davis trained with BruceClay.com, one of the leading SEO training firms in the industry. With more than 27 years of SEO experience, ExpertCLICK says many members have achieved strong long-term Google visibility through cumulative media exposure and search optimization strategies. The company says AI search visibility is becoming increasingly important as systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity rely on trusted editorial-style sources when generating recommendations and answers. Visit ExpertCLICK.com About ExpertCLICK ExpertCLICK.com helps experts, authors, speakers and organizations gain media visibility through online press rooms, news release distribution, journalist query services and search engine optimized expert profiles. The company traces its roots to the original "Talk Show Guest Directory" first published in 1984. The New York Times once described the service as "Dial-an-Expert." Contact:



ExpertCLICK Support



Phone/Text: (202) 333-5000



Email: Support@ExpertClick.com



Web: www.ExpertCLICK.com DON'T LET THE NEXT INTERVIEW GO TO YOUR COMPETITOR





