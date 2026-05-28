ExpertCLICK Now Offers NewsUSA Syndication — Plus a Complimentary $1,295 Premier ExpertCLICK Membership

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 28, 2026 — ExpertCLICK.com announced today that it now offers NewsUSA syndicated media placement services directly through ExpertCLICK, with a major added benefit: clients purchasing NewsUSA syndication through ExpertCLICK also receive a complimentary ExpertCLICK Premier Membership, regularly valued at $1,295 annually.

The combined package gives experts, authors, speakers, consultants, businesses, nonprofits and public agencies both nationwide media distribution and a powerful long-term online media visibility platform.

NewsUSA's syndicated story placement network delivers guaranteed placement across more than 2,500 news and media sites nationwide, including placements in all 50 states and major U.S. markets. The service includes professionally edited feature stories, placement reporting, proof images and media metrics.

"Most media distribution services only push out a single story. This new arrangement gives clients both immediate media exposure through NewsUSA and an ongoing SEO-driven media platform through ExpertCLICK that continues working long after the first release is published."



— Mitchell P. Davis, Founder, ExpertCLICK

Included ExpertCLICK Premier Benefits

Unlimited news releases with future scheduling capability

SEO-optimized online press room with direct website backlinks

Indexing under up to 39 customized topics

Support for YouTube videos, HTML newsletters and opt-in forms

Do-follow embedded text links for added SEO value

Social media integration for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky and Facebook

Automated RSS blog syndication across multiple channels

Ability to answer journalist questions at InterviewCLICK.com

Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video releases

Speaker bureau profile through the International Platform Association

First placement in search and topic results above other members

Customer support by phone, text and email

The Best Part Clients receive ExpertCLICK's $1,295 Premier Membership at no additional cost when purchasing NewsUSA syndication through ExpertCLICK.

SEO Credibility

Mitchell P. Davis trained with BruceClay.com, one of the leading SEO training firms in the industry. With more than 27 years of SEO experience, ExpertCLICK says many members have achieved strong long-term Google visibility through cumulative media exposure and search optimization strategies.

NewsUSA Services Available Through ExpertCLICK

NewsUSA media services include syndicated feature story placement, television interviews, podcast booking, radio interviews, state-targeted placements, syndicated radio spots, Spanish-language distribution and infographic distribution campaigns.

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About ExpertCLICK

ExpertCLICK.com helps experts, authors, speakers and organizations gain media visibility through online press rooms, news release distribution, journalist query services and search engine optimized expert profiles. The company traces its roots to the original "Talk Show Guest Directory" first published in 1984. The New York Times once described the service as "Dial-an-Expert."

Contact:



ExpertCLICK Support



Phone/Text: (202) 333-5000



Email: Support@ExpertClick.com



Web: www.ExpertCLICK.com

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