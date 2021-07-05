Expert on Educating Caregivers Announces New Resources

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – July 6, 2021

Expert on Educating Caregivers Broadens Program Availability

Golden CO - Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson announces updates for emotional and informational support programs for family caregivers of the elderly.

In addition to Wilson's weekly release of a new caregiver program on The Caring Generation podcasts that are available each Wednesday, Wilson has created a new caregiver resource page on her website. This updated list of caregiver resources offers access to meaningful advice for adult children and spousal caregivers in addition to corporations and groups interested in providing caregiver resource education and support.

The demand for caregiver support has increased due to the pandemic and ongoing concerns by the elderly about resuming normal activities in the community. Adult children seeking to validate observations about care situations can schedule one-to-one or family eldercare consultations with Wilson by telephone or virtual appointment.

Caregivers Young and Old Seek Relevant Informational and Educational Support

Workplaces and groups identifying the needs of employee and family caregivers contact Wilson to create and host on-site and virtual education and caregiver Q&A programs. Intending to reach caregivers worldwide, Wilson communicates through multiple platforms to address the media preferences of caregivers.

Versatility in communicating with caregivers is the key to helping caregivers achieve successful outcomes. Wilson's range of communication methods include videos, podcasts, a caregiver library, blog, book, online courses, support groups, monthly newsletters, and face-to-face communication.

A recent evaluator of Wilson's work at an Area Agency on Aging caregiver event confirmed:

"It is vitally important that caregivers receive training and education on topics that are pertinent to caregivers. We can say that she (Wilson) exceeded our expectations with her relevant presentation topics."

Wilson's website features family caregiver testimonials as well as testimonials from groups and organizations. In addition, personal and professional experience in various direct-to-consumer provider roles since 1999 ensures that the information Wilson provides to caregivers addresses each audience member's unique and individual experiences.

The Decisions Caregivers Experience Change in Each Stage of Life and Caregiving

Caregiving responsibilities pose varying effects on the lives of caregivers depending on the stage of life and the care needs of the care recipient. For example, Gen X and Millenial caregivers may be facing personal decisions about career, marriage, housing, or having children while caring for aging parents. On the other hand, caregivers at retirement age may want to move to a more affordable part of the country but instead place moves on hold due to care responsibilities for elderly parents living nearby.

As the stages of care needed by aging parents and spouses progress, caregiving responsibilities intensify in effort and time. Caregivers who possess the insight to seek emotional and informational support fare better in managing the ongoing demands and expectations presented by care situations. Culture and family pressures can also weigh heavily on the decisions and actions of the primary caregiver, who is usually a daughter or wife.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience focusing on managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may be reached at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

