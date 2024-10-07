Expert Witness in Caregiving and Personal Injury Cases

Denver, CO – October 7, 2024. Pamela D Wilson is an expert witness in caregiving, care management, guardianship, and home care for elder law or personal injury cases that result from neglect of care and duty to protect vulnerable older adults.

As a court-appointed guardian, power of attorney agent, trustee, and personal representative of the estate, Wilson has served as an expert witness, testified, reviewed documentation, and written extensive reports to substantiate neglect of reasonable care by family caregivers, home care and care community employees.

Experience as the owner of a home care agency and a care management and professional fiduciary company with more than twenty years of experience lends to the specialized knowledge, skills, education, and experience required to be accepted as an expert witness in court proceedings.

Wilson states, "Advocating for the needs and standards of care for older adults has been a lifelong passion. I was fortunate to have early life experiences caring for my parents. I transitioned my career into home care, care management, and fiduciary services, where I accepted the legal responsibility for client care. These experiences gave me rare insights into expected and unexpected care situations that can result in the potential for neglect of care and duty for the elderly."

How Neglect and Abuse Happen

While no individual or family member expects to be in a situation where neglect and abuse happen, unexpected events can happen when hiring caregivers from home care agencies or placing loved ones into board and care homes, assisted living residences, memory care communities, or nursing homes.

Care staff may not be appropriately trained or supervised. Home care agencies or care communities may not diligently follow policies or procedures from federal, state, or industry associations.

Psychological abuse, financial abuse, and physical neglect occur in private homes and community care settings. Many older adults lack the skills to advocate for themselves; they may hesitate to speak up due to fear of retribution or lack of insight into physical or cognitive weaknesses that result in greater vulnerability to undue influence, isolation, abuse, or injury.

Because caring for another person involves establishing relationships and, in some cases, providing personal care, caregivers can become too informal when interacting with clients or patients. Abuse and neglect can result from establishing a personal relationship rather than maintaining professional boundaries with clients.

Other times, caregivers can become careless or neglectful in their duty of safety and adherence to care plans or standards. Additionally, older adults with physical or cognitive disabilities may be more challenging for caregivers lacking on-the-job experience or who are not thoroughly trained or supervised.

Companies providing direct care for older adults are responsible for maintaining high standards of care and supporting the safety of older adults living in their homes and care communities.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Her experience as an expert witness in caregiving, home care, care management, and guardianship cases has been invaluable for individuals, families, healthcare organizations, financial planners, and law firms navigating situations of abuse or neglect.

