Turn Around – Don't Drown: Expert Urges Immediate Public Awareness as Hurricane Erin Threatens East Coast

National Water Safety Consultant Available for Media Interviews on Surviving Flood Emergencies

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine – As Hurricane Erin, now a Category 2 storm, brings life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents to the East Coast from Florida to New England, Lifesaving Resources urges media outlets to share critical survival information that can prevent drowning and vehicle-related fatalities.

Drowning accounts for 75% of deaths in flood disasters, yet many of these drownings are preventable. Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, with 60 to 70 rip current rescues required Monday alone at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Gerald M. Dworkin, a nationally recognized Aquatics Safety & Water Rescue Consultant who has appeared on CNN, NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, and other major networks, is available for interviews and live coverage to provide expert insight and practical tips that can save lives.

"Most flood-related deaths are preventable," says Dworkin. "With fast-moving water and blocked roads, your best chance of survival is knowing what not to do."

Key Life-Saving Tips from Expert Gerald Dworkin

Turn Around – Don't Drown Never drive across a flooded roadway, even if it appears shallow

Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars and just 2 feet can carry away SUVs and trucks If Your Vehicle Enters Water – Act Fast You have only seconds to escape: Cut or unbuckle your seatbelt Open or break a window Remove children GET OUT – all occupants should exit through the same window if possible

Stay Out of Floodwater A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult

Floodwaters contain contaminants, debris, and may hide downed power lines Keep Children Away Never allow children to play near flooded areas, storm drains, or swollen waterways

Gerald Dworkin is available for TV, radio, or online interviews to discuss flood and water rescue topic including:

How to survive sudden flood situations

Why these fatalities are preventable

Emergency preparedness for families

First Responder training and response

About Gerald M. Dworkin: A 40-year firefighter/EMT and professional Aquatics Safety & Water Rescue Consultant, Dworkin is author of multiple water safety publications and has consulted in over 500 drowning litigation cases. He serves with the Kennebunkport Fire Department and is a member of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. Gerry full bio can be found here: https://lifesaving.com/gerald-m-dworkin/