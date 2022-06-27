Searching thousands of expert profiles...
Home
Join as an Expert
Login
About ExpertClick
Contact ExpertClick
Home
>
NewsRelease
>
Eviction Management @volumeevictions
Eviction Management @volumeevictions
From:
Benjamin J. Cohen
Atlanta
,
GA
Monday, June 27, 2022
Eviction Management @volumeevictions
Just Released: Price-CO Launches Volume Eviction Practice - Statewide
Get E-mail Alerts When
Benjamin J. Cohen
Sends news releases.
Email Address
Subscriber login
Get E-mail Alerts When
Benjamin J. Cohen
Sends news releases.
News Media Interview Contact
Name:
Benjamin J. Cohen, Esq.
Title:
Partner
Group:
PriceCO Law Group
Dateline:
Atlanta, GA United States
Direct Phone:
678-270-2837
E-mail:
bjc@pricecolawgroup.com
Jump To Benjamin J. Cohen
Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
1.
Regulatory Compliance
2.
Aircraft Notes
3.
Banking Real Estate
4.
Boundary Dispute
5.
Chapter 11 Small Dollar
6.
Collateralized Debt
7.
Collections
8.
Commercial Transactions
9.
Complex Multiparty
Welcome to the News Release Wire Selection Control Panel.
Instant News Wire
If you would like to use this feature, please
become a journalist member
or
login to an existing account
.
Blocking
To block seeing future news releases from this sender in the display of news releases on the NewsReleaseWire.com site, please click the button below.