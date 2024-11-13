'Everything About Happy Longevity' By P. Albert Chan M.D. Wins First Place GOLD in LITERARY TITAN Book Awards’ Health & Fitness

"Achieving Longevity Without Happiness is Meaningless," says P. Albert Chan M.D.

His New Book Reveals Secrets to Living a Long Life in Complete Health

New York, NY—Everything About Happy Longevity: Evidence-based Medicine, East Meets West by Dr. P. Albert Chan has won First Place Gold in the Literary Titan Book Awards' health and fitness category.

"Literary Titan Book Awards are for books that have astounded and amazed the judges with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas," says Thomas Anderson, Editor In Chief. "These books deserve extraordinary praise, and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of these talented authors."

"Happiness engenders longevity. Longevity without happiness is meaningless," says Dr. P. Albert Chan, preventative cardiologist and author of Everything About Happy Longevity: Evidence-based Medicine, East Meets West. Dr. Chan's comprehensive guide to a long and healthy life discusses how-to's, do's and don'ts, while also debunking common myths about health.

"Dr. Chan covers the gamut of themes that enhance longevity—a happy, healthy, long life with independence and stamina and happiness."—Dr. Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

"Rule #1 of longevity is NOT TO DIE YOUNG," says Dr. Chan. To this end, his book has a plethora of suggestions and tips to achieve a healthy lifestyle that will ensure longevity. Dr. Chan teaches about the 5 devils of health: heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and dementia, offering methods to "prevent and reverse" these major health risks. The book also covers the 5 F's for happy longevity: fitness, family, fortune, fame, and fun. According to Dr. Chan, "All the recommendations in this book are based on many years of research and practicing medicine experience and backed up by current evidence-based medicine."

One way Dr. Chan recommends better overall health is having the right diet. "Diet and exercise remain the best anti-aging therapies while all the billionaires, dictators, and celebrities are searching for the anti-aging magic drugs," says Dr. Chan. Along with the best diet for anti-aging, the book discusses the effects of "long Covid on life expectancy, newest anti-obesity injection medicine, whole body MRI scanning as a screening test, new Alzheimer's disease medication, inflammation, alcohol consumption- the Sin vs. Joy effect on longevity," explains Dr. Chan.

Dr. Chan learned the significance of eastern medicine after he spent 15 years practicing in Asia. His gained knowledge of eastern methods combined with western medicine practices facilitated his creation of a step-by-step formula for a healthy life. "The chapter on East meets West shows what we can learn from the East about a happy and long life. All the information is presented in a no-nonsense, concise, and accurate way," says Dr. Chan.

The book uses simple language to cater to a wide audience without obscure medical terms. It is a straightforward read with clever illustrations and sensible explanations. According to Dr. Chan, "It consists of many simple guidelines to obtain a happy, healthy, long and independent life with stamina."

"This is a top-notch book for all readers, but especially those who are needing an excellent blueprint for changing their lives, or for those who are curious as to how to help themselves obtain a healthy and long life." —Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur

"The final chapter shines some light on what to expect from the newest anti-aging lifestyles," says Dr. Chan. It also highlights the actions people should take to "ensure a Happy Longevity no matter how old we may be," such as taking care of our minds and bodies through healthy diet, exercise, sleep, and preventative treatments.

Recently winning the Firebird Book Award, and the PENCRAFT Book Award, Everything About Happy Longevity: Evidence-based Medicine, East Meets West is an excellent resource for all ages to take control of their long-term well-being, the earlier the better. For those who are health conscious and looking to maintain happy longevity with stamina, this book is a treasure trove of expertise. The book is available on Amazon. View the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/Happy_Longevity_Trailer

About: Dr. P. Albert Chan, cardiologist and author of Everything About Happy Longevity, Evidence-based Medicine, was born in Hong Kong in 1956. In 1977, Dr. Chan moved to New York where he earned a BA from Binghamton University followed by an MD from New York University School of Medicine. He underwent his cardiology training at University of Pennsylvania. In 1997, Dr. Chan moved to Singapore for 10 years, where he trained cardiologists in a public hospital before starting a private practice. After his time in Singapore, Dr. Chan continued practicing in Shanghai for five years before returning to New York, where he presently lives with his family.

Dr. Chan has held countless leadership positions in the medical field. Some current and recent positions include: Cardiologist Consultant at New York Presbyterian Hospital as well as Senior Asian Market Advisor in the Weill Cornell Medical School, Principal of RevaLab medical investment firm and Chairman at AMPAC Medical Consultants in both the US and Singapore. Dr. Chan is also a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Before writing his own book on health, Dr. Chan was the Chief Editor of the Shanghai Healthcare Services Guide.

