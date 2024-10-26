Ethos Design Collective Unveils August 'A-List' Magazine: Celebrating Pioneers in Design, Wellness, and Fashion

Ethos Design Collective proudly announces the launch of the August edition of its 'A-List' of Luxury Living digital magazine. This carefully curated publication celebrates National Wellness Month, featuring groundbreaking stories from leading figures across the design, wellness, and fashion sectors.

This month's issue offers a rich collection of features, interviews, and articles, spotlighting the thought leaders and creative minds who are shaping luxury living today:

- Cover Feature: Celerie Kemble

Renowned celebrity designer Celerie Kemble graces the cover, sharing insights on her innovative partnerships with Woodbridge and Taylor King. She also discusses her commitment to market sustainability through the creation of stylish, sustainable home furnishings.

- Art and Culture

- Frankie Batista: Celebrity Phyographer launches innovative digital art, intersecting with peace, wellness and the metaverse, making waves in the design and art world.

- Trystin Kier: Launch of a new plate collection at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC for Kaleidoscope, blending art and functional design to capture the essence of modern luxury.

- Lance Miller: Journey of Ethos Photographer telling powerful stories through his lens, showcasing the intersection of art and personal narrative.

- Manya Nofal: Jewelry designer whose nature-inspired, statement necklaces and textile-driven bespoke fashion pieces graced runways this year for their bold statement and use of natural materials:

- Interior Design

- Ariana Lovato: Mixed-use design project recognized as a 'Notable Design' for its contribution to community enhancement.

- Robin Burrill: Exploring outdoor living spaces that seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetic appeal.

- Kelly Schellert: Honors the elite Ethos Global designers serving discerning clientele in 16+ countries, their heritage and design styles through AI imagined designs plus featured designs from the designers themselves. Fernanda Cunha, Ana Santos, Nisha Tailor, Ilse Benard, Tiffany Cassidy and Maria DeGange.







- Lifestyle and Wellness

- Linda Kafka: Presents compelling evidence on the many benefits of Neuroaesthetics and the power of nature for interior design, plus the launch of her academy for designers to learn and incorporate Biophilia and Neuroaesthetics into their design services.

- Fashion

- Carrie Kranz: Insights from 1st Miracle Boutique, spotlighting the intersection of fashion and personal empowerment.

- Rebecca Eckhart: Emerging fashion face, merging design, modeling, and social awareness with a focus on Africa.

- Boise Fashion Week: Coverage of the city's inspirational fashion week, emphasizing sustainable and forward-thinking designs.

- Runway Inspired Interior Design: As imagined by Ethos Founder/CEO, Kelly Schellert, inspired by the BFW fashions of designers Carrie Kranz, Shaun Muscolo and Oxana Ake.

- Lifestyle and Wellness

- Brea Sharron: Integrative Health practitioner and Mrs United States 2021 shares her tactical approach for achieving beauty and wellness, from the inside, out.

- Presley Annelise: Newly crowned Miss Preteen United USA set to launch a resource rich platform and magazine for competitive youth champions and a foundation to benefit disabled and able challenged dancers. (Rise and Soar With Queen P)

- Charlotte Howard Collins: Financial success and wealth-building strategies from a leading expert in entrepreneurship.

- Real Estate

- Kara Christian: Spotlight on a new Keller Williams Luxury Property Listing, showcasing the latest trends in luxury real estate.

- Kasandra Henry and Kimberly Zweiger: Discussing the topic on mortgage rate buydowns and how to know if they're right for you.

- Food and Wine

- Dena Roché: Insights from Ethos Sommelier and Wine/Travel Writer of Vin Roché, exploring the world of luxury wines, hotels and restaurants in Pas Robles, CA.

- Technology

- Charlotte Howard Collins: Harnessing technology for greater profit

- Niko Katsantonis:

From freeway dreams as a child to sneaker designer and 3D design artist shares this innovative technology for a new sustainable path in fashion.

- Ellie Redders: Ethos elite luxury interior designer incorporates virtual reality viewing room in her new interior design offices to help clients envision their new spaces in a comfortable and safe setting.

"Each contributor in this issue brings a unique perspective and expertise, truly embodying our theme of 'Living Well, By Design'," said Kelly Schellert, CEO of Ethos Design Collective. "We are excited to share their stories and insights with our readers, inspiring them to embrace a lifestyle of luxury and wellness."

Join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals and their contributions to the world of luxury living. Immerse yourself in the transformative experiences and stories shared in the 'A-List' of Luxury Living Digital magazine.

For more information, to subscribe to our magazine, and to explore the full August issue, visit https://www.ethosdesigncollective.com/ethos-a-list-media. Join our community on Instagram: @ethosdesigncollective and @ethosluxurymagazine.

