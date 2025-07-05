Estate Tax Breaks Help, But LTC Care Costs Endanger Farms

From: Matt McCann, CLTC -- Long Term Care Expert Des Moines , IA Saturday, July 5, 2025



Family farms need to protect their land from future long-term care costs. The Big Beautiful Bill shields family farmers from estate taxes, but soaring long-term care costs could still force them to sell land. Matt McCann, a nationally known expert on long-term care planning, says that Long-Term Care Insurance can protect your farm, your family, and your legacy. Family farmers and ranchers across America received welcome news with the signing of the American Growth and Family Prosperity Act of 2025 by President Trump. The new law, dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill," dramatically increases the federal estate tax exemption to $28 million per person through 2035. McCann says this means most farms can now pass to children or grandchildren without incurring federal estate taxes that previously forced many families to sell land to pay tax bills. However, McCann warns that there's another major risk family farmers and ranchers need to consider: the impact of future long-term care costs on their assets, which are often tied up primarily in the value of their land. McCann says that while the tax burden is lighter, there's a bigger, growing risk threatening family farms today: the skyrocketing cost of long-term care. "The cost of long-term care services quickly outstrip farm income, forcing the sale of land to cover care costs." Why Long-Term Care Threatens Family Farms You might assume that estate taxes posed the greatest threat to keeping your farm in the family. However, the remaining danger is the cost of long-term care services, which averages between $65,000 and more than $150,000 per year, depending on where you live and whether care is provided at home, in an assisted living or memory care facility, or in a nursing home. Long-Term Care Costs in Farming Areas Location In-Home Care (44-hr/week) Nursing Home Arthur, IA $5,970 per month $8,487 per month Corydon, IN $5,691 per month $10,246 per month Orrville, OH $5,321 per month $9,967 per month Fowler, CA $5,810 per month $8,810 per month Few family farms generate the steady cash flow to absorb these costs. "Land-rich but cash-poor families often have little choice but to sell acreage or equipment to fund extended care for a parent or spouse." — Matt McCann. Family Caregiving Isn't an Option Even if your instinct is to care for a spouse or parent yourself, family members often find this unrealistic or unsustainable: Many adult children work on the farm and can't leave daily operations to provide hands-on care.

Others live off the farm and struggle to juggle their own careers, children, and caregiving responsibilities.

When family members attempt caregiving, it often leads to burnout, lost income , and strained relationships. "This can leave older farmers without quality care, and younger generations at risk of losing the farm they're trying to preserve." — Matt McCann. Long-Term Care Insurance: A Powerful Solution Long-Term Care Insurance provides guaranteed, tax-free benefits to pay for home care, assisted living, memory care, or nursing facilities. It does more than protect assets — it ensures quality care, eases your family's burden, and shields the farm from forced liquidation. Key benefits of LTC Insurance for farmers and ranchers: Protects your land by funding care costs without selling property.

Guarantees tax-free benefits , covering expensive care needs.

Preserves your family's legacy , keeping the farm operational across generations.

Some LTC Insurance policies offer unlimited lifetime benefits , creating a complete safety net against care costs, as they can never run out of insurance benefits.

Farms are businesses and can qualify for significant tax advantages when purchasing LTC Insurance for the farmer and their spouse. "Long-Term Care Insurance can be the difference between preserving a farm for the next generation or watching it slip away to pay for nursing home bills," said McCann. New Estate Law and LTC Insurance: A One-Two Punch The Big Beautiful Bill helps your farm by reducing estate taxes, but an LTC policy provides the essential second layer of protection by addressing the real-world costs of aging and chronic illness. Together, these strategies give family farmers a fighting chance to keep land in the family and avoid the heartbreak of selling property to pay for extended care. Take the Next Step Now is the perfect time to plan. Use the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator to see care costs where you live, and the LTC News Caregiver Directory to find care providers if a loved one already needs help. Talk with a certified Long-Term Care Insurance specialist, like Matt McCann, who works with all top-rated companies. Protect your land, your family, and your legacy today. Get Professional Planning Help Now Matt McCann, CLTC, is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, representing top-rated insurance companies. As a nationally recognized expert in long-term care planning, he is widely known for helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of preparing for future long-term care needs. He has worked with thousands of clients across the U.S., specializing in designing affordable and tax-efficient LTC Insurance policies tailored to personal health, financial situations, and state-specific regulations. Over 35 years of experience in insurance and financial services, with a primary focus on long-term care since the late 1990s.

Holds the CLTC (Certified in Long-Term Care) designation, which recognizes in-depth training on the planning process for extended care needs. ? Scope of Work Represents all major top-rated LTC Insurance companies, providing objective, comparative guidance.

Offers nationwide consultations, often via phone or secure video conference, making it easier for clients to access expert advice from anywhere.

Known for processing a high volume of claims for his clients—a testament to both the need for long-term care planning and his role in helping families secure and use their policies effectively. ? Media & Recognition Frequently quoted in financial publications and long-term care industry news.

Host of educational webinars and contributor to resources such as LTC News, where he shares insights on trends, costs, and planning strategies for long-term care. Through an innovative, no-pressure process, McCann allows clients to consult by phone while viewing his computer screen — ensuring a simple, convenient, and transparent experience. You can get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies — plus professional recommendations — by visiting Free and Accurate LTC Insurance Quotes. Media Availability Matt McCann is available for radio, TV, and podcast interviews. He also speaks to groups and organizations worldwide about aging, caregiving, health, and long-term care issues. Contact Matt McCann for interview opportunities or speaking engagements.

