Estate Planning for The Different Types of Dementia | bvFTD

Denver, CO – September 23, 2024. Estate planning is essential for persons with dementia and their families. But what if estate planners fail to recognize the early signs of frontal temporal dementia, specifically behavioral variant frontal temporal dementia (bvFTD), that does not always present with memory loss?

As an estate planning professional who aims to help vulnerable clients make long-term plans for their care, recognizing early signs of frontal temporal dementia is critical. Behavioral variant frontal temporal dementia may be identified in the early stages by uncharacteristic behaviors, inappropriate social skills, uncontrolled anger, or a lack of ability to initiate activities.

In Wilson's updated article, Estate Planning and Behavioral Variant Frontal Temporal Dementia, she lists common risks faced by persons with dementia who appoint a family member—lacking healthcare or dementia knowledge and experience—as a power of attorney agent.

Estate Planning for Persons With Early Stage Dementia

Elder law, estate planning, or probate attorneys help clients diagnosed with early-stage dementia create an estate plan. Being proactive can ensure that the plan addresses the client's potential needs and desires.

Attorneys who have experience creating estate plans for persons with dementia and co-occurring mental illnesses like schizophrenia are in a better position to prevent abuse or neglect by overwhelmed family power of attorney agents.

Persons diagnosed with dementia may be unable to predict their future care needs and how a family agent will react to decisions that have to be made or respond to the potential of family conflict and disagreements.

Considering a power of attorney advisor to provide oversight or appointing a professional co-agent may be one solution to ensure the implementation of a client's financial and healthcare wishes long after the client can no longer advocate for themselves.

According to Wilson,

"Having served in the role of court-appointed guardian and power of attorney agent for many individuals with different types of dementia, I understand the complexity of managing care. Family members lacking experience can quickly become overwhelmed and fail to act due to uncertainty or inability to navigate conflict. I serve as a power of attorney protector or family advisor to support family agents and protect the wishes of the person diagnosed with dementia."

A diagnosis of dementia can be frightening. The best step that the diagnosed person and their caregiver can take is to understand the diagnosis and create an estate and care plan for the loved one as soon as possible.

