Sunday, April 26, 2026

EPISODE 1111 — INSTANT ADS THAT CHANGE EVERYTHING

(From "Screw the Commute" Podcast)

??? INTRO

Welcome to Screw the Commute — the entrepreneurial podcast focused on getting you out of the car and into the money.

This is Episode 1111.

Yes… 1111 episodes.



That alone tells you how fast things have evolved.

And today?



We're talking about something that just changed everything overnight:

?? Instant Ads

? THE BIG SHIFT — WHAT JUST HAPPENED

This morning, within minutes, everything changed.

Originally, the plan was to teach how to create ads for about $0.06 each using tools like Ideogram.

10 ads → about $0.60 total

8 were good

2 had issues (mostly text errors)

Required multiple tweaks and retries

That was already impressive.

But then…

?? ChatGPT released Image 2.0

And it completely flipped the game.

?? WHAT CHATGPT IMAGE 2.0 DID

Using the exact same prompt:

No cost

No retries needed

Perfect text

Clean visuals

High-quality results on the first try

Ads that would normally cost:

?? Hundreds of dollars



? Days of back-and-forth with a designer

…were created instantly.

Even better:

?? It works in the free version too.

?? THE PROMPT THAT DID IT

Here's the simple structure used:

Create a color ad

Show a smaller woman defeating a larger attacker

Make the ad visually "pop"

Include the URL

Add realistic details (hoodie, attack context, focus direction)

Ensure the subject looks at the attacker (not camera)

Show action (punching attacker)

That's it.

?? WHAT MAKES THIS SO POWERFUL

ChatGPT didn't just follow instructions.

It added:

Strong marketing copy

Emotional hooks

Persuasive phrases

Examples it generated automatically:

"Fight back"

"Real skills. Real results."

"No experience? No problem."

"Don't be a victim."

Some of this wasn't even in the prompt.

?? It understood the intent.

?? WHY THIS IS A BIG DEAL

This isn't just about ads.

You can now create:

Social media posts

Marketing creatives

Promotional graphics

Sales visuals

All from text alone.

And the speed?

Unmatched.

?? THE REAL TAKEAWAY

This is the fastest-changing field in decades.

Even tools that were "best" a few days ago…



are already being replaced.

?? The smart move:



Adapt immediately.

?? FINAL THOUGHT

If you're creating ads, content, or marketing materials:

?? Switch now.

The difference isn't small.



It's massive.

?? NEXT STEPS

To see the actual ads created:

?? Visit the show notes at:



screwthecommute.com/1111

?? BONUS

For deeper help: