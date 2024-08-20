Epic Games Payment System is Trash on Fortnite

I spend considerable amounts of money buying Fortnite Battle Passes each season and every time I get grief from Fortnite and Epic Games, and now it has reached a new level of idiocy as newly purchased gift cards and various other methods of payments have proven non-operational on their system.

Not only that, their support system is so clogged up and non-responsive that is reaching a new level akin to customer service in the old Soviet Union, where nothing worked and no one cared if it worked or not. Everything just spins around in an endless circle of failed attempts, suggestions for pointless and meaningless articles, and you can forget about getting close to live human being to sort out the issues, like Joe Biden used to say, "Come on Man."

No wonder people are leaving the game in droves, now I understand.

Yours Truly, sammsybook@gmail.co