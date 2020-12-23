Elephant Press Books Releases New Book by Dr. Ray McKinley

December 23, 2020

Contact: Dr. Ray McKinley

Ray@RayMcKinley.com

(586) 372-8265

Elephant Books Press announces the release of the new book

Ride the Elephant – The Journey to True Success

by Ray N. McKinley

DETROIT, MI. December 23, 2020 – As the most challenging year of 2020 ends, it is difficult to think about and identify all the things we are grateful for as the Holiday Season approaches. Ride the Elephant author Dr. Ray McKinley agrees. "Gratefulness is exactly what we need to do to face down the challenges experienced this past year. With it, we can posture ourselves for a strong recovery in 2021. Now is the time to address the adversities of the past and find meaning and purpose for the coming year."

Ride the Elephant is a timely release to help overcome adversities and shift from blaming and lamenting the events that 2020 delivered to millions and finding ways to experience true joy and fulfillment. With practical tools, McKinley has a gift for processing through the debilitating beliefs and challenges. Woven throughout are stories and questions that stimulate the readers critical thinking to come up with the solutions that work for them.

This is not another "how to book". Dr. McKinley guides his readers through solutions created by them for a lasting change. Ride the Elephant triggers the reader's thinking that fosters a renewal of personally held core beliefs that will result in more affirming thoughts, words, and deeds.

The book release date will be January 30, 2021. Personalized preorder copies can be obtained through the author's website, www.RayMcKinley.com.

More information about Dr. McKinley and Ride the Elephant – The Journey to True Success is available at www.RayMcKinley.com.

Press inquiries: Based in Michigan, Dr. McKinley is available for in-person and online interviews for all media formats. Contact him at Ray@RayMcKinley.com or D ocRayMcKinley@gmail.com or (586) 372-8265.

