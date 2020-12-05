Saturday, December 5, 2020

Election Fraud Evidence Overwhelms Gaslighting Elitists

Americans increasingly see through the Gaslighting by Anti-Freedom Elitists, who deny what we see, hear and sense to be Massive Election Fraud. Live Witness Testimony, Legal Depositions and hundreds of Sworn Affidavits by American Whistle-blowers present valid evidence that cannot be dismissed by Gaslighting Democrats and their Media and Big Tech corrupt enablers.

The Truth must not be successfully suppressed.

"Gaslighting is a form of is a form of psychological manipulation in which a person or a group covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception, or judgment...." From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia."

Polling indicates that "79% of Trump Voters Believe 'Election Was Stolen Through Illegal Voting and Fraud'". https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/23/poll-79-of-trump-voters-believe-election-was-stolen-through-illegal-voting-and-fraud/

That percentage is likely now above 79% after additional evidence has come to light.

Independents also increasingly understand that Gaslighting to lie about Election Fraud is Anti-American.

And honest Democrats will increasingly resist the Radical Leftists and corrupt Oligarchs and Elites taking over their party!

In addition to hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes being improperly added to Biden's false total, the REAL 2020 Election vote total for Donald J. Trump was likely much higher than falsely reported. Evidence also indicates that Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software were intentionally unsecured, allowing additional Fraudulent Election activity.

Mike Huckabee Newsletter, December 5, 2020.



"No Evidence" by Mike Huckabee "During the hearings into alleged vote fraud, President Trump's team keeps presenting sworn affidavits and first-hand witness testimony describing major irregularities, only to be asked repeatedly, "But where is your EVIDENCE?" They must feel like the interviewer in "Spinal Tap" futilely trying to explain to the dense rock star why putting "11" on his amp's volume knob doesn't make it louder. ("These go to 11!") But Thursday at a hearing in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani showed previously unseen security camera footage of ballot counters in Fulton County, Georgia. It was taken late on Election night, after poll workers were told to leave (we were originally told that it was due to a water main bursting in the room with the ballots, but it turned out to be just a small leak in an adjacent area that didn't even require a plumber's visit to fix.) The video shows that during that time, four people stayed behind and continued counting votes with no supervision. The video shows them apparently reaching under tables, pulling out four suitcases full of ballots that were separate from the others, and feeding them through machines that can count up to 3,000 ballots an hour. The person in charge of Fulton County elections didn't show up to the hearing to explain what we were seeing. The footage convinced Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to call for a signature audit of the ballots." "As for the "no evidence" mantra, to quote another popular media cliché, "that claim is disputed." Here's what columnist and attorney Kurt Schlichter writes about sworn affidavits . They "constitute evidence. Relevant evidence is anything that 'has any tendency to make a fact more or less probable than it would be without the evidence.' Federal Rules of Evidence, Rule 401. Now, you may not like the evidence. You may think it is insufficient or unpersuasive or just wrong. So? Evidence is challenged on these grounds in every single trial there is – that's why you have trials. But it is evidence nonetheless."

Jeffery Lord, December 5, 2020

"The Media's Baseless Charge That Voter Fraud is Baseless"

"Look out! The liberal media's herd of group thinkers is on stampede. Here is but a sample. The Washington Post: Trump Escalates Baseless Attacks on Election with 46 minute rant The New York Times: Small Cracks Emerge in G.O.P. Support for Trump's Baseless Fraud Claims PBS: In Video, Trump Spreads Baseless Claims About Voter Fraud CNN: Top Republicans defend Trump on baseless voter fraud claims as concerns grow in the ranks " "...It's not as though any serious person doubts that voter fraud exists. If you go to the Heritage Foundation's voter fraud page, you can search for yourself. You can click on examples from all 50 states, including ones from 2020. Secondly, the President's charges of voter fraud are not "baseless." All one has to do is read the lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan to read one affidavit after another from poll workers that attest to witnessing voter fraud. In the case of Georgia, to cite but one person, there is an affidavit from one Navid Keshavarz-Nia. He gave an affidavit that says he has examined the Georgia voting data and the data from other battleground states as presented by, yes, The New York Times, and among other things, says this: "I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden. Whether one takes the time to walk through the accounts on Here is the Evidence, it is crystal clear that all these media outlets are pushing a — yes — "baseless" narrative that the claims by the President are "baseless." As Hans A. Von Spakovsky wrote in Heritage.org before the election, the media just doesn't care: "...It is important to remember that every fraudulent vote that is cast invalidates the vote of an eligible voter. We have many close elections in this country, and plenty of people stand to gain financially or through increased access to powerful figures who have incentives to cheat, as well as some individuals who just want to provide a boost to their preferred candidate...." "They hate President Donald Trump. And they have plenty of contempt for those who supported him. In that category look no further than the Project Veritas taping of a CNN editorial meeting, headlined by The Washington Times thusly: "Project Veritas: CNN veep says pro-Trump Cuban-Americans 'very attracted to bullies'" "A CNN senior vice president chalked up President Trump's support in Miami to some Cuban-Americans being "very attracted to bullies," which she called "terrifying," according to audio recordings released late Wednesday by Project Veritas. …The latest releases feature a woman identified as Cynthia Hudson, CNN senior vice president and general manager for CNN en Español, who said in a recording dated Sept. 9 that Mr. Trump had used "the communism, socialism, rhetoric as part of his hook for the Cubans in Miami...." ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lou Dobbs - Witness Ethan Pease on Election Fraud - Dec. 3, 2020 https://finance.yahoo.com/video/usps-subcontractor-says-things-didn-230028769.html --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------