Ed Rigsbee, CSP, CAE, Honored with 2025 Nido Qubein Philanthropist of the Year Award by NSA Foundation

Scottsdale, AZ July 27, 2025 — Ed Rigsbee, CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and CAE (Certified Association Executive), has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Nido Qubein Philanthropist of the Year Award by the National Speakers Association Foundation (NSAF), celebrating his extraordinary 26-year journey of giving and leadership. Boldly bridging the worlds of professional speaking and association management, Rigsbee embodies a spirit of service that inspires both industries.

"This recognition reflects not just my personal journey, but the power of community-based philanthropy fueled by persistence, passion and purpose," said Rigsbee. "For 26 years, Cigar PEG has stood as a beacon of meaningful giving—and this award is a collective honor."

Over a Quarter-Century of Impact Through Cigar PEG

Founded in 1999, Cigar PEG has been committed to making a tangible difference in charitable causes—raising more than $919,000 since its inception. Contributions include, but are not limited to, $500,000 donated to the NSA Foundation and over $400,000 to other charitable causes. Only after 26 years of dedicated giving has the Foundation bestowed its highest philanthropic honor, underscoring Rigsbee's sustained impact and the organization's steadfast mission.

A Unique Dual Credential: CSP + CAE

Rigsbee's rare combination of credentials—CSP and CAE—positions him as a unique connector between the speaking profession and the world of association leadership. His dual expertise amplifies both credibility and relevance across audiences, equipping him to drive meaningful change in diverse sectors. This dual distinction is notably front and center in this award, which honors not just financial support but strategic leadership.