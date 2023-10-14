Eclipse happening today watch it online streaming even if you dont have glasses or there is cloud cover

Follow the Eclipse today from wherever you are by using your phone

Update and reminder for today's Eclipse Day across North America- wear your eye protection or watch on the web

Where is it's path: Find it on the GLOBE.gov website:

On 14 October 2023, an annular eclipse will take place in North, Central and South America.

The path of maximum eclipse will be across parts of the United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Columbia and Brazil (the path from upper left to lower with yellow circles in the diagram below).

Elsewhere: A partial annular eclipse will be visible in Canada, and other parts of Central and South America.

A Map: This map of the 2023 eclipse \ shows the percentage of obscuration for any location, or the U.S. Naval Observatory's Solar Eclipse Calculator .

US: The NASA 2023 Eclipse Explorer web app ??????? also displays eclipse information for U.S. locations.

Download the Earth Observer and use this as a moment to do geek-wonderful citizen science. See the earth cool by making measurements. Follow the shadow and the event.

Stay safe. Use your smart phone to explore and share your measurements. From wherever you are……..Most of all have fun!!!

Start Watching now:

?? Live Views of Annular Solar Eclipse | October 14, 2023 #solareclipse - YouTube

Info and Resources:

https://observer.globe.gov/do-globe-observer/eclipse

Eclipse watching glasses:

4 Best Eclipse Viewing Glasses - Oct. 2023 - BestReviews (chicagotribune.com)



Here's How to do it:



https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mNeNxHQCAuQ?feature=share



What is all the fuss about?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHO68zSjSbo



Local Coverage for Ring of Fire Event and the Path of Annularity:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgyI1V96oUw



