Eat Strategically for Thanksgiving: Eat Smart Expert Tells How

FREE Tip Sheets to Help You Eat Strategically on Thanksgiving Day

The calorie count of the average Thanksgiving dinner is between 3,000 and 4,500 calories.

With an overabundance of delicious food, you need a strategic eating plan to enjoy the day without going overboard.

"If you eat strategically, you'll have room for all your Thanksgiving favorites." says Ruth Houston, author of the upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.

Says Houston, "By eating smart (which mean eating strategically) you can indulge, while still keeping your calorie consumption in check."

Houston has two free tip sheets with tips to help you map out a "strategic eating plan" for Thanksgiving Day.

In "Eat Smart for Thanksgiving if You're Watching Your Weight" Houston offers tips on how to put the eating odds in your favor on Thanksgiving Day.

In "Smart Ways to Avoid Overeating at a Thanksgiving Buffet," Houston shares specific tips on how to deal with the unique challenges of a buffet-style Thanksgiving meal.

Says Houston, "The tips are very easy to implement and will help you approach the Thanksgiving meal with a plan of action that won't derail your diet or sabotage your weight loss plan."

Most of the tips based on information from Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight which will be available the beginning of next year."

The tip sheets are free and can be requested as indicated below:

For a free copy of the tip sheet "Eat Smart for Thanksgiving if You're Watching Your Weight," email EatSmartExpert@gmail.com with "Eat Smart Thanksgiving Tips -X" in the subject line.

For a free copy of the tip sheet "Smart Ways to Avoid Overeating at a Thanksgiving Buffet," email EatSmartExpert@gmail.com with "Thanksgiving Buffet Tips -X" in the subject line.