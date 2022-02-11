Eat Smart at a Super Bowl Party if You’re Watching Your Weight

FREE TIP SHEET on how to eat smart at a buffet-style Super Bowl party when you’re watching your weight.

Most Super Bowl gatherings feature buffet-style meals with lots of food and plenty of beer and booze.

When you're surrounded by an abundance of food and free-flowing alcohol, it's easy to go overboard -- especially if you're watching your weight.

Ruth Houston, the author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, has a tip sheet to help dieters and weight-conscious partygoers put the eating odds in their favor on Super Bowl Sunday.



Freedom to Snack and Kick Back

"Says Houston, "People want to snack, kick back, and enjoy the game and camaraderie on Super Bowl Sunday without having to worry about their weight. My latest tip sheet, How to Eat Smart at a Super Bowl Party has 20 helpful tips on how to deal with the unique challenge presented by buffet-style meals."

2 Things to Keep in Mind



According to Houston, the two most important things to remember are:

1. Don't go to a Super Bowl party hungry. Have a small weight-friendly snack before leaving home so you won't arrive hungry and ready to devour everything in sight. A light snack will take the edge off your appetite and you'll be less likely to overeat.

2. Be mindful of your alcohol intake. Studies show that alcoholic beverages increase appetite and impair judgment. The more you drink, the more likely you are to overindulge, so drink in moderation.

The tips in How to Eat Smart at a Super Bowl Party are taken from information in Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.

Get Your FREE Eat Smart Tip Sheet



"With these easy-to-implement tips, anyone watching their weight can eat smart at a Super Bowl party without derailing their diet or sabotaging their weight loss plan," says Houston.

For your FREE copy of Ruth Houston's tip sheet, How to Eat Smart at a Super Bowl Party, email EatSmartExpert@gmail.com with Super Bowl Buffet" in the subject line.

#EatSmart #SuperBowl #EatSmartLoseWeight #SuperBowlParty #SuperBowlFood





