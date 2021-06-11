Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston on Frankie Boyer Holistic Talk Radio

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston was a guest on Frankie Boyer's Holistic Talk Radio Show on WCRN this week.

One of the "Eat Smart" tips Ruth shared with Frankie's audience was "Eat more slowly instead of rushing through your meals."

"Most people have never given any thought to the fact that their health can be affected by how fast or how slowly they eat their food," says Ruth.

"Eating too fast can lead to problems like bloating, choking, gastritis, acid reflux, obesity, and even more serious health problems like metabolic syndrome which is associated with greater risk of diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

"Eating slowly can not only improve your digestion, and help you better absorb the nutrients in your food, but you'll also enjoy your food more."

Ruth also pointed that the slower you eat, the less food (and fewer calories) you'll consume.

Says Ruth, "This should be of particular interest to the dieters out there who are struggling with calorie counting and giving up their favorite foods. The key to reaching their weight loss goals is really as simple as slowing down their eating speed."

Ruth Houston shared a number of additional "Eat Smart" tips, many of which are included in her upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.

